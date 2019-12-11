Scottish school makes parents watch nativity play via video link to avoid norovirus spread

Parents were told they had to watch a nativity play over the internet after a norovirus breakout.

Staff at Brimmond School in Aberdeen contacted parents to warn them to stay away during the festive performance as the school battles to contain a 'winter vomiting epidemic'.

The school Christmas fair and dress-down days have also been cancelled.

Nearly 100 pupils and members of staff have been sent home with the virus, according to local newspaper the Press and Journal.

The school Christmas fair and dress-down days have also been cancelled.

Parents hit out after they were told to watch the nativity play via video link.

READ MORE - Cold Weather Payments triggered in Scotland after temperatures drop - how to check your area



One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “In the past week, eight pupils and their teacher have been sent home because of the virus in my daughter’s class alone.

“The magic of Christmas has been taken away from the children, I can’t understand why the school isn’t closed if the outbreak is so bad that we can’t come to our own kids’ performance.

“It is her first Christmas in school and the children have put in so much effort over the past couple months to put together the Christmas show.

“I think they are as disappointed as the parents that they can’t show us.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have followed NHS advice for pupils contracting a sickness bug and have carried out increased cleaning and a deep clean.

“Unfortunately, we have had to cancel the nativity play and concerts to try and reduce numbers of pupils being infected.”

READ MORE - Bride assaulted at wedding by her new brother-in-law who was also best man