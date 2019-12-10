Cold Weather Payments triggered in Scotland after temperatures drop - how to check your area

With temperatures dropping, cold weather payments have now been triggered in some areas, to help with the cost of heating your house during the winter months.

This is everything you need to know - including how to know if you’re eligible for a Cold Weather Payment and how to check if your area has begun issuing payments yet.

The Cold Weather Payment scheme runs from 1 November 2019 to 31 March 2020 and youll get 25 for each 7 day period of very cold weather between these dates.

What do you get from a Cold Weather Payment?

The Cold Weather Payment scheme runs from 1 November 2019 to 31 March 2020 and you’ll get £25 for each 7 day period of very cold weather between these dates.

After each period of very cold weather in your area, you should get a payment within 14 working days. It’s paid into the same bank or building society account as your benefit payments.

How can I claim?

With temperatures dropping, cold weather payments have now been triggered in some areas, to help with the cost of heating your house during the winter months.

You do not need to apply in order to claim. If you’re eligible to get a Cold Weather Payment, you’ll be paid it automatically.

Tell your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office if you think you should have received a Cold Weather Payment but you have not.

How can I check if my area is set to receive a payment?

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that the Cold Weather Payment has started to be paid during this year’s scheme, but so far, only Scotland has seen weather cold enough to trigger payments.

The average temperature in your area must be recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below for 7 consecutive days.

You can check if a payment is due in your area by visiting: coldweatherpayments.dwp.gov.uk

You may be eligible for Cold Weather Payments if you’re getting:



Income Support and income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

You’ll usually get Cold Weather Payments if you get Income Support or income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance and have any of the following:

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

You’ll usually get Cold Weather Payments if you get income-related ESA and are in a work-related activity group or support group. If you’re not in either of these groups, you might also get Cold Weather Payments if you have any of the following:

Universal Credit

You’ll usually get Cold Weather Payments if you get Universal Credit and you’re not employed or self-employed. One of the following must also apply:

You’ll also be eligible if you have a disabled child amount in your claim, whether you’re employed or not.

For more information, visit: gov.uk/cold-weather-payment