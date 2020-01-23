Scottish mother pays tribute to 'clever and talented' daughter who died aged 17

A mother paid tribute to her teenage daughter who fatally overdosed after a battle with her mental health - and warned parents 'kids are struggling on so many levels'.



Niamh Lemoine-Drever, 17, died on Sunday after taking an overdose at her family's home in Dunbar, East Lothian, days before.

An air ambulance was scrambled in a bid to save Niamh's life when she was found last Thursday, but she had gone into cardiac arrest and was placed in an induced coma.

Medics at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh tried to save her, but on Sunday her family were told that life support would be withdrawn and the treatment provided would be palliative care.

Talented Niamh, who had been a British champion Irish dancer and was passionate about campaigning for the LGBTQ community, was described as a 'force to be reckoned with' by her grieving mother.

Mother-of-five Sevy Lemoine-McGinnes said the teenager had been 'bouncy and happy' in the hours before she took an overdose.

Sevy, 44, who works in a GP practice said: "Niamh was a storm-in-a-tea-cup-type person.

"She was fiery and excitable one minute and sad and ever so tortured the next.

"But when she was up, she was bright, articulate and clever - so clever, and talented.

"She used to be a British champion Irish dancer with Aine Hay Dance Academy.

"She was a sea cadet and did really well there in Dunbar.

"If she did something, she did it well.

"She was a force to be reckoned with, she was awesome."

Niamh left Dunbar Grammar School at the end of S4, in 2018.

Her former headteacher Claire Slowther said: "Staff and students at Dunbar Grammar were extremely saddened to hear of Niamh's passing.

"We will remember her as a bright girl and a very talented dancer."

And Niamh's boss at the pub where she worked behind the bar said colleagues were 'devastated' by the tragedy.

Pub landlord of the Brig and Barrel, James Hughes, said: "It is tragic. It has left everybody absolutely devastated.

"Niamh joined us a few months back and, although she had only been here quite a short time, she had made a real big impact and really fitted in well with the team."

Niamh will be laid to rest on January 31, with mourners encouraged to bring fairylights in a jar.

Sevy added: "We have got a number of large schools in the area and, especially with social media, kids are really struggling to manage on so many levels.

"Whether it be the way they look, the way they feel, the way people bully them, it is just on so many levels."

A crowdfunder for Niamh can be found here.

Anyone struggling with their own mental health or concerned about someone else's welfare can access help from the Samaritans here.

