Heartbreaking appeal to Edinburgh public to give dying woman the wedding of her dreams

In a race against time, the date is set for next Thursday

FRIENDS and relatives have made a heartbreaking appeal for help to give a woman who is dying of cancer the wedding of her dreams next week.

Hazel Jack needs the public's help to make her final wish come true. Picture: Facebook

Hazel Jack, 42, who has battled breast cancer for six years, has been given just weeks to live.

And family and friends face a race against time to fulfil her dying wish to marry her fiance while she still can.

They have taken to social media in a public appeal for help with everything from the bride's dress to a bouncy castle.

Gillian Anderson has posted a list of the items need to make the wedding happen. Picture: Facebook

In an emotional Facebook post, Gillian Anderson says: "After six long years of battling cancer, our brave sister and friend Hazel's tired body can no longer cope. Her dying wish is to have the wedding of her dreams, we need your help to make that a reality. Next week on thursday 30th January.... CAN YOU HELP WITH.... "

And she lists the items they hope people might be able to come up with, including: band, music, bouncy castle/children's entertainment, flowers, bouquet, tables, seats, room decorations, photographer/videographer, make-up for the bridesmaids, alcohol and soft drinks, bride's dress, kilts, hats - and an ivory furry bolero.

Ms Anderson also attaches a letter from Larry Hayward, consultant medical oncologist, at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital, to confirm the authenticity of the post and the urgency of the request.

Dr Hayward's letter says: "Ms Jack has a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer,which is no longer amenable to treatment and therefore terminal in nature, with an expected longevity of weeks.

"Ms Jack and her fiance wish to get married within the next week and all the help possible will be most appreciated. I thank you for your time and consideration."

People were quick to respond to Ms Anderson's appeal, including several offers of a wedding dress.

The Evening News has made contact with Ms Jack's friend's for further comment.