Scottish election 2021: Polling day weather across Scotland to be cold and wet, say forecasters

It will be a cold and wet day across Scotland on election day.

It will be another chilly day across Scotland, with rain and sleet showers in between sunny spells.

In some areas, there is also a chance of light snow.

The Met Office forecasts a dramatic drop in temperature on Wednesday, with the mercury plummeting to sub-zero overnight.

On Thursday, the average temperature throughout the day will be 6-7C – but it will feel much colder.

Sunshine and showers are forecast for Friday, while Saturday sees a dry, bright start, with gales and rain spreading from the south later.

Rain or showers are expected on Sunday.

It comes after April was one of the frostiest months in the UK in 60 years, with provisional figures showing an average of 13 days of air frosts reported across the country, topping the 11 days seen in April 1970.

