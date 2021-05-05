In the Scottish Parliament election, there are 73 first-past-the-post constituencies and 56 proportional representation top-up seats chosen from eight regional lists, electing a total of 129 MSPs.

Regional MSPs are only awarded seats once all constituency contest have been decided, meaning the full make-up of Holyrood could take until Saturday evening to be certified.

Here is when each constituency is expected to have its result declared.

Friday

A majority of FPTP seats, 46 in all, are expected to count during the day on Friday with results due from about lunchtime, peaking in the evening.

They include:

Scots will head to the polls on Thursday, May 6, but it could be some time before we know who has won the election.

•Aberdeen Central

•Aberdeen Donside

•Aberdeenshire East

•Airdrie & Shotts (where there is an estimated declaration time of noon)

•Angus North & Mearns (estimated time of 3.30pm)

•Argyll & Bute (5pm)

•Ayr (4pm)

•Banffshire & Buchan Coast

•Clackmannanshire & Dunblane (6pm)

•Clydebank & Milngavie

•Coatbridge & Chryston (noon)

•Cowdenbeath (1pm)

•Cunninghame North

•Cunninghame South

•Dumbarton

•Dundee City West

•East Lothian

•Eastwood (4pm)

•Edinburgh Central

•Edinburgh Southern

•Edinburgh Western

•Ettrick

•Roxburgh & Berwickshire (6.30pm)

•Falkirk East

•Fife North East (4pm)

•Glasgow Anniesland

•Glasgow Maryhill & Springburn

•Glasgow Pollo

•Glasgow Southside

•Greenock & Inverclyde

•Hamilton

•Larkhall & Stonehouse

•Inverness & Nairn (7pm)

•Kilmarnock & Irvine Valley (5pm)

•Kirkcaldy (1pm)

•Linlithgow

•Midlothian North & Musselburgh (5.30pm)

•Moray

•Motherwell & Wishaw

•Na h-Eileanan an Iar

•Orkney Islands

•Paisley (6pm)

•Perthshire North

•Renfrewshire North & West

•Rutherglen

•Shetland Islands

•Stirling

•Strathkelvin & Bearsden

Saturday

The remaining 27 constituencies are understood to be planning to count in the day on Saturday with results due from about lunchtime.

They include:

•Aberdeen South & Kincardine North

•Aberdeenshire West

•Almond Valley

•Angus South

•Caithness, Sutherland & Ross

•Carrick

•Cumnock & Doon Valley (5pm)

•Clydesdale

•Cumbernauld & Kilsyth

•Dumfriesshire

•Dundee City East

•Dunfermline (1pm)

•East Kilbride

•Edinburgh Eastern

•Edinburgh Northern & Leith

•Edinburgh Pentlands

•Falkirk West

•Fife Mid & Glenrothes (1pm)

•Galloway & Dumfries West

•Glasgow Cathcart

•Glasgow Kelvin

•Glasgow Provan

•Glasgow Shettleston

•Midlothian South

•Tweeddale & Lauderdale (6.30pm)

•Perthshire South & Kinross-shire

•Renfrewshire South (3pm)

•Skye

•Lochaber & Badenoch

•Uddingston & Bellshill

Regional Seats

Results for proportional representation seats in the eight regions are expected on Saturday night, with Scotland Mid & Fife possibly around 6pm, and Scotland West at 7pm.

