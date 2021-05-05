In the Scottish Parliament election, there are 73 first-past-the-post constituencies and 56 proportional representation top-up seats chosen from eight regional lists, electing a total of 129 MSPs.
Regional MSPs are only awarded seats once all constituency contest have been decided, meaning the full make-up of Holyrood could take until Saturday evening to be certified.
Here is when each constituency is expected to have its result declared.
Friday
A majority of FPTP seats, 46 in all, are expected to count during the day on Friday with results due from about lunchtime, peaking in the evening.
They include:
•Aberdeen Central
•Aberdeen Donside
•Aberdeenshire East
•Airdrie & Shotts (where there is an estimated declaration time of noon)
•Angus North & Mearns (estimated time of 3.30pm)
•Argyll & Bute (5pm)
•Ayr (4pm)
•Banffshire & Buchan Coast
•Clackmannanshire & Dunblane (6pm)
•Clydebank & Milngavie
•Coatbridge & Chryston (noon)
•Cowdenbeath (1pm)
•Cunninghame North
•Cunninghame South
•Dumbarton
•Dundee City West
•East Lothian
•Eastwood (4pm)
•Edinburgh Central
•Edinburgh Southern
•Edinburgh Western
•Ettrick
•Roxburgh & Berwickshire (6.30pm)
•Falkirk East
•Fife North East (4pm)
•Glasgow Anniesland
•Glasgow Maryhill & Springburn
•Glasgow Pollo
•Glasgow Southside
•Greenock & Inverclyde
•Hamilton
•Larkhall & Stonehouse
•Inverness & Nairn (7pm)
•Kilmarnock & Irvine Valley (5pm)
•Kirkcaldy (1pm)
•Linlithgow
•Midlothian North & Musselburgh (5.30pm)
•Moray
•Motherwell & Wishaw
•Na h-Eileanan an Iar
•Orkney Islands
•Paisley (6pm)
•Perthshire North
•Renfrewshire North & West
•Rutherglen
•Shetland Islands
•Stirling
•Strathkelvin & Bearsden
Saturday
The remaining 27 constituencies are understood to be planning to count in the day on Saturday with results due from about lunchtime.
They include:
•Aberdeen South & Kincardine North
•Aberdeenshire West
•Almond Valley
•Angus South
•Caithness, Sutherland & Ross
•Carrick
•Cumnock & Doon Valley (5pm)
•Clydesdale
•Cumbernauld & Kilsyth
•Dumfriesshire
•Dundee City East
•Dunfermline (1pm)
•East Kilbride
•Edinburgh Eastern
•Edinburgh Northern & Leith
•Edinburgh Pentlands
•Falkirk West
•Fife Mid & Glenrothes (1pm)
•Galloway & Dumfries West
•Glasgow Cathcart
•Glasgow Kelvin
•Glasgow Provan
•Glasgow Shettleston
•Midlothian South
•Tweeddale & Lauderdale (6.30pm)
•Perthshire South & Kinross-shire
•Renfrewshire South (3pm)
•Skye
•Lochaber & Badenoch
•Uddingston & Bellshill
Regional Seats
Results for proportional representation seats in the eight regions are expected on Saturday night, with Scotland Mid & Fife possibly around 6pm, and Scotland West at 7pm.