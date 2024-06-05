Margot Christie's extracurricular activities included teaching boys to play rugby

Margot Christie, teacher. Born: 7 October 1925 in Perth, Australia. Died: 26 February 2024 in Edinburgh, aged 98

Margot Christie was a truly remarkable lady who enjoyed a long, highly lauded teaching career, firstly at Melville College and then Stewart’s Melville College, following the schools’ amalgamation in 1973.

A primary school teacher who also taught French, she began at Melville in late 1950, retiring from the combined school in 1986 following an exceptional contribution of 36 years’ memorable service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warm personality and strong sense of vocation, allied to her genuine interest in and affection for all pupils, irrespective of ability or talent, marked her out as one of the Colleges’ most capable, dedicated and fondly remembered teachers. Margot’s deep interest in her pupils was reflected in her astonishing ability to recall their personal and family details, and many remain very grateful for her input in shaping their lives from a young age.

Her “old school” core of values encompassing good manners, punctuality, being smartly “turned out” and consideration for others were inculcated in her charges as lifelong guidelines. As one former pupil commented: “She was the jewel in the crown of the school.”

Gwendoline Margot Hewitt Christie was born in Perth, Western Australia, to George and Beatrice and, along with older brother Arthur, initially brought up there where she attended the State School. Her father was then operating a farm on land gifted him in recognition of his services to Australia in the First World War. He appears to have had a varied career, reportedly being involved at different times in the oil and rubber industries while also having been a heating engineer.

Margot was named Gwendoline after an aunt but was always known as Margot.

In 1931, when she was aged five, the family returned to Edinburgh and lived first in Lee Crescent, Portobello, before moving to Great Stuart Street in the Moray Feu in the New Town. She began attending Edinburgh Ladies’ College in nearby Queen Street – later the Mary Erskine School – while brother Arthur attended Melville College, also then nearby in Melville Street.

After leaving school, where she had done well, particularly in drawing, dance and gym, Margot undertook an M.A. at Edinburgh University, graduating in 1946. Next she studied for a Diploma in Education involving teacher training at Moray House, from which she graduated in 1947, awarded a rating of “Very Good Plus”, foreshadowing her future professional success.

After the war Margot pursued her interest in French by visiting Paris, a trip funded by her brother’s demob payment. After completing her studies she arranged a post as exchange teacher for an enjoyable year in Marseille , improving her French and enabling her to teach it.

On return to Edinburgh Margot taught in several schools before moving, in 1950, to Melville College, which was then in Melville Street in the heart of the city’s West End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margot taught different age groups, mostly towards the upper end of Primary School, including French to older boys.

She also played a full part in extra curricular activities – including coaching boys at rugby for more than 20 years, when womens’ involvement was unknown. One of her star pupils was Dougie Morgan, later of Scotland and British Lions fame, who remembered Margot “was responsible for his first coaching session”.

Former pupil Ken Richards recalled how after training sessions she waited until the last boy emerged from the dressing room to check all had clean knees to avoid risking the school’s reputation through Melville boys having dirty knees!

A good tennis player herself, she was twice Ladies’ Doubles champion at Dean Tennis Club with a colleague and helped coach it, alongside squash and badminton at school.

Many pupils became high achievers, including Sir Fraser Stoddart, who in 2016 was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He thought Margot went “beyond”, that is, she was far above the norm as a teacher. Another was Emeritus Professor Alasdair McDowall, awarded membership of the Order of Australia for services to electron microscopy.

Margot’s approach to teaching was to be inclusive, giving all the same attention, driven by a desire to instil good values and broaden pupils’ horizons.

From 1973 onwards she continued in similar vein at Stewart’s Melville, playing a full part in various activities including music, educational trips and encouraging participation in a variety of sports, such as hockey and basketball alongside rugby and cricket. On retirement in 1986 she received many well deserved accolades.

In 1982 she made a significant contribution to an Exhibition for the 150th Anniversary of Melville College, while in 2019 she was accorded the honour of unveiling a commemorative plaque on the former site of the school in Melville Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In retirement she enjoyed her Scotsman crosswords, Scrabble sessions and pursued her musical and Scottish country dancing interests.

Margot also travelled extensively throughout Europe, Asia and Australasia and was a well-known and popular member of the community in the Moray Feu, where she was instrumental in organising their “Ladies’ Tea” in the area.

On publication of a 200th year anniversary book of the Feu, it was noted that Margot was its longest resident, having lived there for 86 years, many with her brother and mother.

Retired Sheriff Principal Ted Bowen, a pupil of Margot’s at Melville College, said “it was a pleasure to be in her class” and described her as “dedicated, charismatic and unforgettable”. A lady who will live long in the memory of many

​

Obituaries