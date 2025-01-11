Scotsman Obituaries: Kirsty Archer-Thompson, curator at Abbotsford, home of Sir Walter Scott

Kirsty Archer-Thompson, curator at Abbotsford. Born: 20 June 1987. Died: 24 December 2024, aged 37

It is a fortunate person indeed who discovers their passion in life, and an even more fortunate one who earns a living through it and uses it to inspire countless others. Kirsty Archer-Thompson found her passion in the life and legacy of one of Scotland’s greatest and most influential individuals of the past 250 years, Sir Walter Scott; a man she brought back to life for countless visitors to his gloriously original home at Abbotsford in the Scottish Borders.

In April 2024 Kirsty was made the youngest ever Honorary Fellow of the Association of Scottish Literature, normally given to professors of long standing, for her contribution to Scottish literature.

Kirsty studied as a medievalist, but it was her passion for the life, works and legacy of Sir Walter Scott for which she was soon known. She devoured every book by and on Scott, immersed herself in Abbotsford’s museum collection and archive, and became an ardent advocate for the historical legacy bequeathed to the small charity responsible for Abbotsford. In doing so, despite coming to Scott only in her late twenties, she quickly came to be respected and consulted by academia throughout the English speaking world.

Kirsty joined the staff of The Abbotsford Trust in 2014, shortly after a £12 million restoration of the historic house and gardens. She came only to provide maternity cover to a management role which combined curatorial, educational and community responsibilities. She quickly made the case for the Trust to invest in creating a role which would allow her to focus more on Abbotsford’s internationally important library and historic collection, and the visitor experience. This was made possible through the generous support of funders for many years, many of whom recognised her very special aptitude and enthusiasm for the world of Scotland’s greatest historical author and cultural influencer.

Over the following ten years, Kirsty’s creative approach transformed how visitors to Abbotsford experience the stories it has to tell. These include the remarkable Scott 250th anniversary programme of 2021-2022 which included a beautiful audio lightshow projected onto Smailholm Tower, where Scott found childhood inspiration, and a summer living history festival called ScottFest.

In 2023 Abbotsford opened an entirely new folklore sculpture trail, Witch Corner, inspired by Scott’s love of the supernatural and the rich ways in which this is explored in his work. Scripted by Kirsty and realised by award-winning wood and metal work sculptures, this family friendly woodland trail brings to life so many of the tales which were beloved by Scott. She worked throughout her two-year illness and in 2024 the story of Scott’s love of nature, landscape and gardens was brought to life through a new storytelling installation within the restored garden glasshouse and adjoining furnace house.

Kirsty was a natural public speaker and this, combined with her passion and increasingly impressive knowledge of Walter Scott’s life and legacy, meant she was much sought after.

Kirsty wrote and presented papers at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, to the Society of Antiquaries for Scotland, and at International Scott Conferences in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Paris. Several of these papers have been published.

She also appeared regularly on TV, bringing Scott to new audiences on programmes such as Susan Calman’s Grand Days Out and Jeremy Paxman’s Rivers. She collaborated with the University of Aberdeen’s Walter Scott Research Centre to develop and deliver the highly successful free online course, Walter Scott: The Man Behind the Monument, which has now been enjoyed by nearly 7000 learners in 120 different countries.

In the words of Giles Ingram, CEO for The Abbotsford Trust, “Kirsty was a bright and fun-loving young woman, a brilliant communicator with a flair for bringing history to life. She had a great future ahead of her. Thinking of Abbotsford to the last, I know she would find some solace in knowing that she has charted the way ahead for Abbotsford’s curatorial work for many years to come.

"Inspired by Kirsty’s vision, we will continue to enthuse new generations with the endless stories of Scott and why his cultural legacy is still so vital and relevant, and she will guide the Trust and its partners in caring for the place and possessions which Scott so lovingly brought together at Abbotsford’. Kirsty’s legacy to society is a greater understanding of Walter Scott, the creative ways in which she has brought his work, life and home to life, and the consequent impact her work has done for our nation’s literary heritage.

Kirsty passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 37.

