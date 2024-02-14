Kenneth Sinclair helped modernise pension arrangements for ministers

Ken Sinclair was born to Jack and Barbara Sinclair, a brother to Morag. His parents were both from Leith, although his father’s parents were from Orkney.

The family lived for 19 years in Restalrig Crescent before moving to Craighall Terrace in Edinburgh. After primary school at Leith Academy, and then The Royal High School, Ken joined the Scottish Life Assurance Company to work in pensions and in time was appointed a Fellow of the Pensions Management Institute.

While working at Scottish Life Ken courted a young secretary named Valerie Arthur who also worked there. They were married in 1961 at Craiglockhart Parish Church, and in 2023 celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Ken and Valerie initially set up home in Currie and lived there until 1966 when work took Ken to Manchester. Martin joined the family in 1967 and then Alison in 1969, both being adopted with the help of their good friend and minister, the Rev Graham Black.

In 1971 work brought Ken back to Edinburgh, and the family settled in Longniddry. There the family spent many happy years while Martin and Alison grew up, helped by a succession of much-loved pet dogs.

Ken and Valerie were very proud parents, especially when Martin married Margery, and Alison married John. Over the next few years they were thrilled to welcome grandchildren with the arrival of Erin, Gregor and Alexander.

Ken was a real family man and a much-loved Dad and Grandad. Family holidays were happy occasions, many to Orkney. Ken had a profound love for Orkney, which he visited many times throughout his life, starting in 1946 with his parents and Morag, and across the decades with friends and family, spending time with generations of cousins who are still there. His last trip to Orkney was in 2018 with his children and grandchildren.

Ken had a lifelong commitment to the Church of Scotland. He was ordained an Elder at Currie Kirk in 1965, then he served at St Columba’s Presbyterian Church in Manchester, and finally at Longniddry Church for 31 years, where he also acted as a dedicated Session Clerk for ten years

When Graham Black became the minister of Longniddry, the village was expanding rapidly, and the charge faced a number of challenges. Ken was a huge support to Graham, relied upon as a source of the wisest counsel. When Robin Hill came as minister to Longniddry 20 years ago, it was Ken who was always so willing to join in friendly conversation and offer invaluable guidance.

Ken was a member of the Presbytery of Lothian for 25 years where he held various posts including Youth Adviser and Treasurer, as well as his work as committee convener and a member of the Unions and Readjustments Committee.

He was a member of three General Assembly committees and had the arduous and responsible task of serving as convener of one of them for four years. In addition, he was appointed a trustee of the Church of Scotland Trust and of the Housing and Loan Fund.

Ken was Convener of the Retirement Scheme Committee of the Church of Scotland from 1986 to 1990. The Retirement Scheme Committee was responsible for pensions paid to retired ministers and during his Convenership Ken successfully oversaw the adoption of amended regulations which modernised the pension arrangements for ministers.

This was a great achievement at a very challenging time, and greatly appreciated by many.

Ken’s great passion was youth work in a wide variety of areas. He acted as an officer in a successful Boys Brigade in Manchester, and established the youth club Today’s Young Christians (TYC) at Longniddry Church. Many will fondly remember the Friday night outings and the various camps up north. Alison recalls the joy of beating her dad for the first time at a camp sporting event.

Ken joined the Scottish Schoolboys Club (SSC) in 1951 and remained involved in its life-changing work for many years. He served as Chairman of Central Council of the SSC, having previously acted as its secretary.

He also served as a Trustee of the related organisation the Stanley Nairne Trust. Indeed, he occupied many roles over the years before stepping aside at the age of 60, as he felt that “old men should not be running national youth organisations”.

The SSC’s obituary to Ken paid him a warm tribute for his contribution to the organisation.

Ken also had a sporting side to his character. He played rugby at Leith Academy and The Royal High, going on to play for Royal High FPs, where he was a lower XV player. He enjoyed rugby thoroughly and it remained his favourite sport

He took up golf later in life and was a longstanding member at Luffness New Golf Club. Ken admitted to also being an under average performer on the links, but again, it gave him great enjoyment. Martin has happy memories of lunch and golf with friends, hosted by his dad at Luffness.

A trainspotter from his early days, Ken continued his passion for railways and made many steam train trips with family and friends

Ken had a considerable knowledge of Scottish geography and history. James, one of Ken’s friends in Longniddry, recalls with pleasure the various trips he and Ken took within Scotland. Ken was the consummate tour guide, always able to name a loch, river or mountain, and often adding further interesting details.

Ken’s memorial service, which included a moving tribute by granddaughter Erin, was attended, both in person and online, by a large number of friends and colleagues, from diverse backgrounds and a wide age range. This was a testament to the respect and love so many had for Ken, as a family member, colleague, and friend.

