The handsome fox was stranded out at sea after seemingly getting trapped while lying in wait for birds off the beach in Longniddry in East Lothian, Scotland.

Nancy Somerville, 70, and her friends watched as the fox dipped its paws in the water - and recoiled at the freezing temperatures.

But with the waves lapping at the fast-disappearing outcrop, the wild animal was left with no choice but to leap into the water.

They watched as the little creature swam the distance to the shore - stopping on a rock on the way - before scarpering away to dry off, on Thursday (8).

Retired community worker Nancy, from the Isle of Mull, said: "He looked really quite healthy apart from his tail being pretty wet.

"It looked like it wanted to get into the water. It dipped its paw in and decided it was too cold but eventually it took the plunge.

"By this time the tide was coming in more and more. It was getting cut off.

"It was quite something to see."