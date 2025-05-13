Scotsman Obituaries: John Dickson MBE, senior fire officer and champion piper

John Dickson MBE, senior fire officer and champion piper. Born: 1937 in Dundee. Died: 27 April 2025 in Dunning, aged 87

John Spence Dickson MBE, known as Ian, died peacefully at home on 27 April 2025 aged 87. He was one of Scotland’s most senior fire officers, along with being a champion piper and time-served carpenter.

Born in 1937 in Muirfield Street, Dundee, he attended Downfield Primary then Rockwell High School. His father, John Snr, was a serving police inspector in the Dundee City police, his mother Muriel was part of the Dryden business family.

Aged nine, he joined his brother Gordon at the McLeod Pipe Band, based in Dudhope Castle, to learn the Pipe-Chanter. This progressed quickly, assisted by his father who was also a piper in the Dundee City Police Pipe Band, culminating in him winning the coveted Queen’s Silver Medal (under-21s) at Braemar Games in 1957. Ian later joined the Dundee City Police Band, then the Bullionfield Band.

John Dickson - known to friends and family as Ian - was hugely respected and loved

A keen and active member of the Boys Brigade from an early age, he left school in 1954 to begin an apprenticeship with a local firm, Kerr B Sturrock and sons, as a carpenter and shopfitter.

He remained there until 1958 when he was summoned for National Service to the Black Watch barracks in Perth. This was truly a turning point in Ian’s life, as he embraced everything the Army had to offer, particularly as he was able to become a full-time piper.

Saturday nights were filled each week with a train journey out to Gleneagles Hotel to play in the dining room. It was a highlight for Ian, to be in a five-star location playing for the great and the good, topped off with some food and refreshments before heading back to the barracks. Only the best pipers were chosen for this duty.

After a wonderful posting to Cyprus for 18 months, Ian returned to Perth where his eye was immediately caught by Keay Maclean, whose parents owned the newsagent’s shop opposite the barracks. Things blossomed and they soon became a courting couple.

John Dickson in piping regalia

Demob took him back to Sturrock’s but by this time he was due to be married to Keay, so in 1963 he joined Perth & Kinross Fire Brigade.

This led to a hugely successful career spanning 30 years, with Ian rising through the ranks to become Divisional Officer. His experiences in dealing with emergency situations ranging from small domestic fires to large critical and fatal incidents shaped how Ian lived his life – there was no speeding or careless driving from this man.

After marrying Keay in 1963, a new house was bought in Perth. Things were tight financially, so the motor car was sold and Ian cycled to work.

Ian was hugely popular throughout his fire service years, attending rural retained stations while on call each week.

He also took over the running of the Tayside Fire Service Benevolent Fund, which required a significant sacrifice of private family time; however, to his delight, his fundraising activities and organisational skills allowed him to encounter fellow officers from across the UK, many of whom became firm friends.

His success in this role culminated in Ian being awarded the MBE at Holyrood in 1993, a very important day for a former soldier and staunch royalist. His family recall the pride in hearing Fire Master Derek Marr comment at his retiral service that “any young firefighter need look no further than John Dickson as a template of how to conduct themselves within the fire brigade or everyday life”.

Ian and Keay had one daughter, Karen, in 1965. She was the apple of their eye and they formed an extremely close and loving family.

After retiral Ian joined his son in law, businessman Simon Howie, for ten years before fully retiring in 2003.

He and Keay had a new home built at Findony Farm, Dunning, which brought them next door to their family. Both grandparents played a pivotal role in bringing up grandchildren Ross and Lynne, born in 1990 and 1993.

Ian’s piping continued to be a big part of his social life – he always enjoying highland games, the Military Tattoo and anything that involved Scottish music. His delight in hearing Simon Howie playing Scottish music with his dance band, either live or on the radio, was something he treasured. He loved nothing more than sitting in his chair on a Saturday evening, with a whisky in hand, listening to the BBC Scottish dance music programme.

Over the years Ian’s piping took him to many parts of the world, including his performing at a memorable St Andrew’s night in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 1975.

A lifelong passion for caravanning took Ian and Keay all over the UK, with their last destination being a static caravan at Kenmore. This allowed Ian to relax and indulge his love of polishing his car, keeping everything immaculate, just as he liked it.

For all these professional achievements, as well as the places Ian had visited, undoubtedly the most rewarding period of his life was the time he spent with his family, particularly his young grandchildren. He simply adored them, and his influences can be seen to this day.

The family gathered to celebrate the couple’s diamond wedding anniversary in March 2023. He was thrilled and overwhelmed to see the band of 3rd Battalion The Black Watch, which had travelled from Fort George to surprise him by, marching towards his house playing his favourite 6/8 March. “What could be better?”, said he.

Ian was a devoted family man who squeezed the best out of life. He genuinely saw the good in people and had a bad word for no one. He was never happier than receiving the daily visits from his family.

Fire commander Alec Masson described him to a colleague in 1975 as “a true gentleman”

Ian is survived by his wife Keay, daughter Karen, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

