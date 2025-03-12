Kitchen refit gives boost for Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

Scotland’s longest standing two Michelin Starred restaurant, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, based inside The Gleneagles Hotel has completed a transformational kitchen refit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a full refurbishment of the dining area in 2023, the kitchen investment aims to boost productivity, creativity and efficiency for Chef Director Stephen McLaughlin and his 12-strong kitchen team.

Designed by CNG Foodservice Equipment, the space remains the same, but the equipment and arrangement have been reconfigured to deliver a smarter way of working, which is more comfortable, practical and enjoyable for the culinary team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the re-fit, three new cooking spaces have been added to the existing Athenor suite, reducing pressure and waiting time to access the stove. Two medium sized ovens have been taken out and replaced by one large Rational iCombi Pro and two baby combi ovens in different areas of the kitchen. This reduces traffic in all sections of the kitchen, minimising chefs carrying food and equipment past each other.

Designed by CNG Foodservice Equipment, the space remains the same, but the equipment and arrangement have been reconfigured to deliver a smarter way of working.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie’s signature dish, the Home Smoked Scottish Lobster now has its own area in the kitchen. The famous dish, which features on both the a la carte and ten-course Degustation menu, is usually served to every table in the restaurant each day. This was a key part of the reconfiguration, with additional space created for two chefs to work together, making the process more efficient and improving the working environment for the chefs.

With the health and well-being of the team a top priority, all work surfaces have been raised by 10cm to relieve pressure on the back; all edges are rounded to remove any sharp corners; and the open plan elements of the kitchen have been increased, removing barriers and widening communication channels and opportunities for eye contact and collaborative learning.

Every element of the kitchen was considered as part of the process, with improvements to positively impact each member of the team, from Head Chef to Kitchen Porter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevie said: “Our aim at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie is for every guest to leave happy and with a ‘cannot wait to return’ feeling inside them. We want to make sure the team feel this way too! We recognised that there were parts of the kitchen that didn’t work as well as they could, so rather than settling with an unsatisfactory environment, we decided to do something about it. The work we do is labour intensive and highly detailed – we want to ensure the team is empowered to do this comfortably and without any additional pressure, which will deliver the best possible result for our people and the guests who dine with us.

The kitchen investment aims to boost productivity, creativity and efficiency for Chef Director Stephen McLaughlin and his 12-strong kitchen team.

“We invited the original designers back in to make the kitchen work better for us today. We have a long-standing relationship and they’ve done a fantastic job. After assessing a day of prep and two evenings of Service, they came up with simple changes that would deliver improvements. We’re now working much smarter in a more productive, collaborative and healthier environment. The response from the team has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Andrew would always teach us to work less with our backs and inspire us to work more with our heads, and this feels like a natural evolution of the Andrew Fairlie experience that I know he would be proud of.”

Kate Fairlie, director at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie said: “I’m absolutely overjoyed with our new kitchen! As a small independent restaurant, we have always prided ourselves on creating a space that feels like home, not just for our guests but for our team too. The kitchen is the heartbeat of the restaurant, and ours was due for a transformation. We were so lucky to work with the incredible team at CNG, whose craftmanship, professionalism and charm made the entire process an absolute pleasure. It’s rare to come across a company who not only delivers top-notch quality but also brings a genuine warmth to the job. I’m so grateful for their hard work - they, along with Stevie, have helped us create something very special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new kitchen is more than just an upgrade; it’s a complete transformation. It’s a space that’s light, airy and energising, and I can feel that energy when I walk through the door. Our chefs are buzzing with excitement, and I hope they are happier and more inspired than ever to bring their best to the table. It’s a perfect blend of practicality and creativity, allowing them to work in an environment that reflects their passion for what they do.

Kitchen refit gives boost for Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

“If Andrew could look down now, I know he’d be incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. I hope he is ‘lifting the lid’ with his cheeky grin - knowing the space we’ve created isn’t just functional, but fun. It’s something he always encouraged us to remember. A massive thank you to the team at CNG, and to Andrew, whose influence and love, will always be felt there.”

Stephen Hobbs, Director, Grande Cuisine Ltd said: “It is an honour to have been involved with team and all at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie over a number of years. We installed the Athanor suite back in January 2010, and it’s great to see the original suite being refurbished and returned to new, ready for another 15 years of service. It just goes to show the foresight Andrew had for the restaurant all those years ago is still relevant, and the benefits that come from long-term investment plans for infrastructure, product and most importantly the team."

Clive Groom, Managing Director, CNG Foodservice Equipment said: “At CNG we have developed many long term and enduring relationships with leading Chefs and Restaurateurs, and this is very much the case with the team at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, which goes right back to when the restaurant first opened. 24 years on we were thrilled to be back in the kitchen to create a design that makes the same space work in a much better, more ergonomic way than before, which improves the environment for the team. By combining CNG's wealth of experience of designing kitchens of quality, for Chefs of quality, and matching this to the clients wants and needs, their open-minded approach allowed CNG to incorporate design features that have created one of the truly great kitchens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Widely regarded as one of the finest restaurants in the UK, Stevie and the team have taken it from strength to strength. Restaurant Andrew Fairlie was awarded a Michelin star in 2002, within a year of opening, and the second star was added in 2006. In February this year, the restaurant retained two Michelin stars for the 20th consecutive year.

In 2017, the restaurant became the first Scottish establishment included in Les Grandes Tables du Monde, a guide listing 170 of the most distinguished restaurants in the world. In 2023, it was named as the UK's top restaurant in Harden's Top 100 Best UK Restaurants, an influential guide which ranks the UK’s best dining destinations as chosen by diners.