Scotsman Obituaries: Ian Grant Cumming, Scotland's 'Peter Pan of PR'

Ian Grant Cumming, public relations consultant. Born: 22 March 1941 in Inverness. Died: 6 May 2025 in Peebles, aged 84​

Ian Grant Cumming was one of the leading PR consultants in Edinburgh in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, referred to by Allen Wright, the then Arts Editor of The Scotsman, as “the Peter Pan of PR”, and by the Express as “the boulevardier of all boulevardiers”.

Born in Inverness, Ian was educated at George Heriot’s in Edinburgh. He trained as a journalist and sub-editor with DC Thomson and went on to become the first press officer for Scottish Ballet, later setting up his own consultancy concentrating on the arts. Clients included the conductor Bryden Thomson, St Mary’s Music School, the Scottish Baroque Ensemble – which led to a tour of the USA to honour the Bi-centennial in 1976 and country house concerts at Hopetoun House, Marchmont, Mellerstain, Bowhill and Glamis – the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Ochtertyre Theatre in Perthshire (Bing Crosby and Bob Hope were patrons) and the National Galleries of Scotland.

Ian also represented the surveyors DM Hall, and for many years CALA, the housebuilder and property developer (he was instrumental in the commissioning by CALA of Eoghan Bridge’s sculptures Horse and Rider in Rutland Court and Horse Rider Eagle in Silvermills).

He wrote music reviews for the Herald, interviewing, among others, the conductors Sir Adrian Boult (who recommended a “nap after lunch” as one of the secrets of his lengthy career) and Kurt Sanderling.

Along with the film director Ken Russell, Ian initiated a campaign to rescue Plâs Gwyn in Hereford, Elgar’s home where he wrote his Violin Concerto, both Symphonies and the Introduction and Allegro, with the aim of creating an Elgar museum.

“The irony is that if this were Germany or Russia or the USA, Plâs Gwyn's crumbling façade would be immaculate, the decaying plaster around the windows would be lovingly restored and the paintwork presently peeling and faded would gleam,” commented Ian at the time.

"The unkept lawns and unruly borders would be carefully tended, and the sprawling hedges contained. Instead of a wasting asset of dubious market value, Plâs Gwyn would be treasured and cared for as a national monument, the home of one of the country's greatest ever composers."

The museum failed to materialise, but Plâs Gwyn is now safely listed, and there is a statue of Elgar, unveiled by the then Prince of Wales, in nearby Worcester, where Elgar spent much of his childhood.

Ian also represented stage hypnotist Robert Halpern (he of “hanging himself twice nightly” fame) and perhaps controversially he fought the first campaign for a Scottish Parliament in 1979. Although the majority vote was in favour, the “no’s” were successful, due to an amendment which stated that at last 40 per cent of the electorate vote in favour. He was later consulted by the campaigners in the referendum for Quebec’s independence from Canada.

Ian was a director of the company which raised the funds to open the Queen’s Hall, and was heavily involved in the campaign to re-open the Playhouse Theatre, encouraging Sir Alexander Gibson to “conduct” an orchestra of workmen busy restoring the orchestra pit; he was not so lucky with Sir Edward Heath, whose retort when asked to do the same for the press photographers was “I never pose”.

“I will always remember Ian as someone who was great company,” commented a PR colleague. “He lived life to the full and I enjoyed our lunches, the fun, the gossip and putting the world to rights. He will be sadly missed.”

Ian moved to Lilliesleaf in the Borders when he retired, and subsequently, when he needed more care after a series of strokes, to Peebles, where he died.