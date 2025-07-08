First held way back in 1947, the Edinburgh International Film Festival is the is the world's oldest continually running event of its kind.

Despite not being quite as high profile as the likes of Cannes, Venice or Sundance, the festival has attracted its fair share of stars over the year - recent high-profile actors to have walked the red carpet include Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Lawrence, Sigourney Weaver, Greta Gerwig, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Clint Eastwood, Kylie Minogue, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton.

It’s also hosted premieres of many box office blockbuster and critical hits including Blade Runner, Alien, Back to the Future, Taxi Driver, Annie Hall, The Usual Suspects, Amelie, and The Hurt Locker.

The closing of its home at Edinburgh’s Filmhouse cinema in 2023 threatened the festival’s future but truncated edition that year was followrd by a resurgence in 2024.

And now the Filmhouse is open again, the festival will be returning home, with a host of world premieres, galas and special events.

Here are 34 amazing pictures of the festival’s history...so far.

Awards night Douglas Fairbanks Jnr with Lord Provost John Banks arriving at the.Golden Laurel Film Awards at the New Victoria Cinema in Edinburgh 1955. Photo: Unknown

A real boon Actor Michael Elphick in town for the Edinburgh Film Festival in August 1992. | TSPL

Cinematic master Actor and director Orson Welles arrives at the Cameo Cinema during the 1953 Edinburgh Film Festival to give a lecture where he declared that "the film industry is dying". Photo: Unknown