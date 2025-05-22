Scotsman Obituaries: George Holmes, former Director General of the Forestry Commission

George Dennis Holmes CB, BSc, D.Sc (Hon. Wales), FRSE, FICFor. Born: 9 November 1926 in Conwy, North Wales. Died: 28 April 2025, aged 98

It is with deep respect and fond remembrance that we mark the passing of George Dennis Holmes, a towering figure in British Forestry and a man whose influence stretched far beyond the trees he so expertly tended.

George passed away peacefully on 28 April 2025 aged 98, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, leadership and integrity that shaped the British Forestry Commission and touched countless lives.​

Born in 1926 in the picturesque town of Conwy, North Wales, George’s early years were steeped in the natural beauty that would inspire his lifelong passion for forestry.

He attended John Bright’s School in Llandudno before pursuing higher education at the University College of North Wales. There, he graduated in 1948 with First Class Honours in Botany specialising in Forestry, a foundation that would underpin a remarkable career devoted to the stewardship of Britain’s woodlands.

George joined the Forestry Commission in 1949, embarking on a journey that would span nearly four decades. His early postings took him across England, Wales and Scotland, reflecting his versatility and deep commitment to the Commission’s mission. In 1974 when the Commission’s headquarters relocated from London to Edinburgh, George moved north, marking the beginning of a pivotal chapter in his career.

Rising steadily through the ranks over the years, George held numerous key positions before being appointed Director General and Deputy Chairman in 1976, a role he held with distinction until his retirement in 1986. His tenure coincided with a period of significant change and challenges for the Commission, including debates over its future direction and governance.

One of George’s most notable achievements was his instrumental role in preserving the Forestry Commission as a public body.

During the years of Margaret Thatcher’s government, when the idea of privatising the Commission was seriously considered, George’s persuasive skills and steadfast commitment to public service came to the fore. He forged a crucial alliance with Sir David Montgomery, the government-appointed figure tasked with exploring privatisation. Together they successfully convinced Thatcher that privatisation would be a mistake, ensuring the Commission’s continued public stewardship of Britain’s forests.

George’s expertise and leadership were widely recognised. In 1979 he was appointed Companion of the Order of Bath (CB), a testament to his distinguished service. His academic contributions were honoured by the University of Aberdeen, which appointed him Honorary Professor of Forestry in 1984. The following year the University of Wales awarded him an honorary Doctorate of Science degree, further acknowledging his impact on forestry science and education.

He was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 1982 and became a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Foresters in 1973. His international standing was cemented when he was made an Honorary Member of the Society of American Foresters, an accolade reflecting his global influence in the field.

Despite his professional achievements, George was, at heart, a devoted family man. He married Sheila in 1953, and their partnership spanned an extraordinary 68 years until her passing in January 2022. Together, they raised three daughters – Carolyn, Deborah, and Nicola. The family endured the sorrow of losing Deborah in 2011, a loss deeply felt by all who knew them.

George’s warmth and generosity extended beyond his family. He became closely involved with the Scottish Council for Spastics (renamed Capability Scotland in 1996), serving as Chairman of the Board from 1985 to 1998 before becoming President. His leadership helped guide the organisation through a period of growth and transformation, reflecting his enduring commitment to social causes and community welfare.

Since retiring from the Forestry Commission, George held a number of Board positions in addition to his role at Capability Scotland. He was a Director at the Bank of Scotland Eastern Board from 1987 to 1994 and a Board member of the Scottish Legal Aid Board from 1989 to 1994. He was also Chairman of The Edinburgh Centre for Tropical Forests.

Somehow George also found time for leisure activities. He was a keen golfer and a member of The Royal Burgess Golf Club. In addition he was an accomplished fly fisherman with the Pescatarians, a group within the Edinburgh Rotary Club, of which he was President in 1988.

Those who knew George speak of a man rich in character, possessing a sharp intellect, a quick wit and an unshakable honesty. His sense of humour was a hallmark of his personality, often lightening the gravitas of his professional responsibilities. Yet beneath his genial exterior lay a resolute integrity and a capacity to persuade and inspire, qualities that earned him respect across the forestry sector and beyond.

In later years, George and Sheila relocated to Hampshire to be closer to his family. Though mobility challenges required him to use a wheelchair in his final years, his mental acuity remained undiminished. He remained a man as sharp and insightful as ever, reflecting a lifetime of wisdom and experience.

George leaves behind a legacy that is both profound and enduring. His stewardship of the Forestry Commission ensured Britain’s forests remained in public trust, managed sustainably for generations to come.

His influence extended into academia, social causes and the lives of those privileged to know him personally.

He was a man who made a significant difference through his professional achievements, his community service and his unwavering dedication to family. As we remember George, we celebrate a life well lived, marked by service, leadership and kindness.

May he rest in peace, surrounded by the forests he loved and the family he cherished.

