Call for radical reform to ‘future-proof’ education system in Scotland

Royal Society of Edinburgh publishes ten calls for action for “holistic” approach to early learning, school and higher education

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s education system must be urgently overhauled and reformed to ensure it meets the challenges of the world and the years ahead, the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) has said.

It has published 10 calls to action as part of its vision to “future-proof” education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its Education and Skills 2050: Future Proofing Scotland report calls for “radical change” to match the needs of learners of all ages and backgrounds.

It said its vision could help the country achieve an “optimal” model of education and skills by 2050.

Scotland’s national academy said education must be more flexible, focusing on the skills needed in the modern world rather than sheer knowledge.

As part of its 10-point action plan, it is calling for direct communication between employers and educators to better understand what the economy needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the RSE said education must go beyond “job readiness” and include teaching that benefits the whole of society, as well as people’s individual needs and wants.

Radical reform, the group said, will be needed in both what is taught in Scotland and how it is delivered, with a “holistic” approach that brings parity with early learning, school and higher education.

A general view of a university graduation ceremony | PA

It also called for parity between different types of higher education, including university, college and apprenticeships.

The report said while academic learning is “regarded as superior”, apprenticeships and other qualifications are becoming “increasingly critical” in meeting the aims of areas such as the just transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A just transition seeks to ensure those in the fossil fuel industry can find new employment in areas such as renewables amid the shift away from oil and gas.

It said this shift in thinking must be practical as well as cultural.

The report said skills and competencies will be the “key education currency of the 21st century”, and suggested an approach that strengthens critical thinking rather than “supplying all the right answers” will work best.

The RSE criticised what it called a “distinct lack of coherence between envisaged outcomes for Scottish education and skills and other policy areas”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said while there is a national drive towards net zero, championed by the Scottish Government, there may not be enough skilled workers in Scotland to deliver that change.

Political and education leaders are encouraged to embrace technology as the rise of artificial intelligence could see some jobs disappear.

The RSE said if managed well, technological advances could see Scots moving into “more fulfilling, high-value careers”.

The group said its 10 calls to action build on the positives of Scottish education, such as the commitment to interdisciplinary learning and the balance between skills and knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet Brown, the RSE’s education committee convener, said: “As Scotland looks towards the future it is imperative that we reimagine its education system, processes and culture.

“The modern world is vastly different to the world that birthed the principles that still characterise the Scottish education system.

“The proposals we have suggested in this report for addressing educational reform will result in a close alignment with future needs that will be better for Scotland’s learners at all levels and ages, and for society as a whole.

“What we need now is for Scottish society to really think long and hard about what a modern, adaptable and agile education environment should look like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers are determined to drive further improvements across Scotland’s schools which is why a major programme of reform is being undertaken which will strengthen the national education landscape to meet the needs of future generations.

“This includes significant changes as part of the Education Bill currently going through Parliament which will see the creation of a new national qualifications body drawing on the knowledge of pupils and teachers, as well as a new inspectorate with greater independence.