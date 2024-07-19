Scotsman Obituaries: Brian Leishman, man who helped make Edinburgh Tattoo a global success

Major Brian Leishman collects his MBE in 1998 (Picture: Bill Henry)

Major Brian Archibald Scott Leishman MBE. Army officer and Director of Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Born: 16 September 1936. Died: 30 May 2024, aged 87

Former Army Officer in The Cameronians (Scottish Rifles), rebadged The King’s Own Scottish Borderers in 1968, then Business Manager and Director of the multi-million-pound enterprise The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Brian Leishman MBE passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at home in Edinburgh on 30 May 2024.

Dundee-born to parents Archibald Leishman and Marjory Jack Leishman (nee Scott) and educated at Edinburgh’s Fettes College, Brian was commissioned into the British Army in 1954 where he served for more than 20 years and held postings in the UK, the Arabian Gulf, East Africa, Germany and Italy, where he became Assistant Defence Attaché to the British Embassy in Rome.

In 1961 Brian married Renata Zini in Milan. Their daughter Alison was born in 1963 and their son Robin in 1965.

In 1978 Brian was appointed Business Manager by The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, and helped build an enduring entertainment brand that continues to stand the test of time, before stepping down in 1998 having witnessed every 25-night performance over two decades.

Twenty years on he could proudly boast that there was not one task within the administrative operation he had not at some stage tackled, from taking telephone calls to selling tickets at the box office counter.

Meanwhile, Brian had helped transform the Tattoo from what he described as “a cosy, comfortable cottage industry” to the sophisticated, globally renowned, sold-out spectacular, which now contributes more than £100 million to the Scottish economy each year.

There followed a Lifetime Achievement Award from New York-based Box Office Management International, recognising his remarkable input into the industry, while in 1996 Brian received the Scottish Thistle Award for his outstanding contribution to Scottish tourism, awarded by the country’s national tourist board.

In December 1997, in recognition of his services to Tourism in Edinburgh, Brian was awarded the Ordinary Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

On reaching retirement Brian maintained his involvement with the Tattoo team when he continued to organise the Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade, which featured performances from the cast of the annual Tattoo. As a former Board Member and Chairman of the Edinburgh International Jazz Festival, and board member of Edinburgh and Lothians Tourist Board, his expertise on the dual challenges of administration and entertainment was hard to match.

Brian had a lifelong love affair with Italy, buying a small house in the Umbrian hills for his retirement. He spent many happy years there until ill health forced him to sell.

He will be remembered as the man who beat the drum so compellingly around the world on so many levels for both Edinburgh’s world-famous Tattoo and for his homeland.

He leaves behind his much-loved children Alison and Robin, their mother Renata, and his partner Gillian. Brian was also proud grandfather to Josh, Grace and Eddie.

