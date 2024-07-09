Scotsman Obituaries: Bob Aitken, Highland Games athlete who was best all-rounder at Aboyne for a decade

Bob Aitken, farmer and Highland Games athlete. Born: 17: February 1935 in Dellavaird, Aberdeenshire. Died: 10 June 2024 in Aberdeen, aged 89​

Bob Aitken was a champion Highland Games athlete who achieved the remarkable feat of winning the prestigious Chieftain’s Challenge Cup at Aboyne Games nine times consecutively between 1960 and 1968. It was awarded to the athlete gaining most points in combined “light” and “heavy” events, in effect the best all-rounder.

Over some 15 years in open competition throughout the country he earned his rightful place among the best of Scotland’s Games athletes, equally adept at throwing the Scots hammer as high jumping. He had a deep love of and respect for the Games and their traditions, the competitive element never infringing on friendships made, often fostered by travelling with fellow athletes like Bill Anderson and Sandy Gray to and from venues.

After competing he became a highly respected and popular official, judging regularly at Braemar, many Grampian Games and elsewhere, his standing such that he was awarded Life Membership of Braemar Royal Highland Society, Honorary Membership of Lonach Highland Gathering and appointed Honorary Vice President of Grampian Games Association. While he enjoyed high profile Games and being introduced to Queen Elizabeth, he also loved smaller community oriented ones, with Loch Lee Games in Glenesk a favourite.

A young Bob Aitken holds a stone putt

Bob was a well known, universally liked and highly regarded figure in north east farming and rural communities, especially in his native Howe of the Mearns. A farmer most of his working life, he engaged successfully in related pursuits including ploughing competitions, showing sheep and cattle and following his keen interest in Clydesdale horses, preparing them for shows where he often led them into the arena. A true countryman, his knowledge of horses, rural craftsmanship and country matters generally was extensive, while his willingness to share his knowledge, enhanced by his excellent communicational skills, was much appreciated by many.

Robert Aitken was born in Dellavaird hamlet in the parish of Glenbervie, about eight miles south of Stonehaven. His parents were John and Euphemia (nee Davidson), Bob being one of four sisters and four brothers. His father was farmer at Inchbreck Farm, which provided Bob and siblings with a happy upbringing, where, as he liked to joke, meal times could resemble a Formula 1 start, “Ye didna’ hing aboot or ye’d be left hungry!” Dellavaird was a vibrant community with various activities taking place, including the Womens’ Rural Institute, Young Farmers’ Club, Ploughing and Hoeing matches, Christmas and Halloween parties and the Annual Picnic and Sports where Bob made his debut in the under-fours race.

He attended Brae School nearby, after which he began working on Inchbreck, later taking it over himself while progressing his sporting career. A good jumper capable of a 5ft standing high jump, he also began trying the heavy events as farmwork built up his strength, practising the Scots (wooden shafted) hammer regularly at home with his brothers. Success at Glenbervie Flower Show Sports led to competing at Banchory Show in 1951 where, undeterred by first having to cycle over the taxing 1,500 feet high Cairn O’Mount en route, he won two prizes to launch his career.

Soon he was winning prizes at Aboyne Games for high jump and pole vault before going on to claim prizes at Braemar Gathering, Aboyne and elsewhere in heavy events also, including stone putts, hammer throws, 28lb and 56lb weights for distance and height. Although at 5’10” tall and 14 stones Bob was not the biggest, he was powerful, dubbed by Highland Games authority David Webster “a pocket Hercules”. In contrast to today’s athletes, he never did weight training, relying on farming strength.

Bob in later life

His success in the Chieftain’s Challenge Cup underlined his fitness and versatility, often competing in ten events or more in an afternoon. A “scissors” high jump of 6ft, pole vault of 12ft (landing on grass using steel pole with a spike to plant in the ground), a hammer throw of over 130ft and a 28lb weight throw of 75ft were performances of the highest order.

As well as competing, Bob helped coach a number of aspiring heavy athletes including George Mackie, a future Scottish rugby internationalist, and helped English Olympic shot putter Arthur Rowe adapt to traditional Scottish heavy events. Sons Stephen and Bruce were guided by him in heavy events, with both going on to win Scottish Championships and Bruce the World Championship, making Bob understandably proud.

In 1977, as part of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, he helped establish Drumtochty Games – now one of Scotland’s most popular gatherings – in a lovely nearby venue close to his heart. Once retired from officiating he maintained his interest in the Games, recalling in a recent conversation how “he loved their friendly atmosphere and had fond memories of the many good friendships made”.

Very much a man of his community, Bob was immersed in many aspects of life in the Mearns. In addition to the interests mentioned, he was a committee member of the Fettercairn Show and a Trustee of the James Gray Nicol Trust supporting Church of Scotland Eventide Homes.

In 1960 Bob met June Gray at a dance at the Alexandra Hotel, Stonehaven, and the couple were married at Dunnottar Kirk there on 28 April 1962. They went on to enjoy a long, happy marriage during which they had four children, Morag, Hazel, Stephen and Bruce.

Bob was a credit to his family, community and the Games, with time in his company always well and cordially spent. Forward looking in outlook, he always saw the best in people and will be warmly remembered. He is survived by his wife, Morag, Hazel, Bruce, 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

