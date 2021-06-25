Sarah Buick: tributes paid to missing Dundee climber after body found on Ben Nevis

Sarah Buick went missing on Tuesday (Facebook)

Tributes have been paid to a hiker after police confirmed that a body had been found on the slopes of Ben Nevis.

Sarah Buick, 24, went missing on Tuesday morning shortly after she posted a selfie from the top of Scotland’s highest mountain.

Hikers, friends and social media users have been expressing their sadness following the latest development, as hopes of Buick being found alive extinguished.

Tributes paid to hiker

Mark Dootson, president of Kilmarnock Mountaineering Club, paid tribute to the climber on Thursday night.

He tweeted: “This has hit hard, this poor girl watched the same sunrise as me and my daughter on Tuesday morning.

“I just hope that her family take comfort in the fact she experienced something beautiful in the hours before she passed.”

Twitter useer Kirsten93_ tweeted: “I was really hoping Sarah Buick had just decided to have a couple of quiet days to herself in the hills she obviously felt at home in. Have checked for updates for her a lot the past few days. Horrendous news that they’ve found a body on Ben Nevis”.

Outdoor writer and photographer Chris Townsened described the development as “Very sad news.”

Comments were left under Buick’s final facebook post, shared hours before she went missing.

One comment read: “Terribly sad ,not what any of us wanted to hear. Thoughts with you since that day and hoping for you to be still safe .

“Your love of walking the mountains, has taken your young happy spirit away. God bless you ,may you rest in peace lovely lady”.

Another read: “Such sad news. I don’t know what to say. Thinking of you and your family.”

What did police say?

A spokesman for the police said: “The body of a woman has been found during searches on Ben Nevis.

“She is yet to be formally identified. However, the family of missing person Sarah Buick, 24, from Dundee who was reported missing in the area on Tuesday June 22 has been informed.