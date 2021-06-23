Concerns grow for missing Ben Nevis walker Sarah Buick

Sarah Buick, an experienced walker from Dundee, was last known to be at the summit of Ben Nevis at around 5am on Tuesday, June 22.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police Scotland said there are growing concerns for her welfare.

The 25-year-old is understood to have walked to the summit from the Lower Falls area of Glen Nevis, to the South of Ben Nevis.

But officers think she may have walked to other locations after her summit of Ben Nevis, or intended to return using a similar route to descend to Glen Nevis.

Sarah is around 5’3” tall, with a slim build and long brown hair.

At the time she went missing, she was wearing a light green jacket and carrying an orange rucksack.

Inspector Nick Hough, of the Fort William Police Office, said: “As time goes on we are becoming increasingly concerned for Sarah.

“She is an experienced walker and often makes trips alone, but it is very unlike her to be out of contact with friends and family for this length of time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Ben Nevis or Glen Nevis area over the last 36 hours and has seen anything which may help our searches to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2741 of 22 June.

