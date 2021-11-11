Mr Watson, 51, was last seen at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, November 2, in the Kings Drive area of Arbroath.

In the early hours of Wednesday Mr Watson’s phone was found in the area and dropped off at the local police station.

Specialist officers are now conducting searches in Kings Drive and the surrounding areas.

Mr Watson is around 5ft 8in and has long brown hair and blue/green eyes. He was wearing a red and blue ski-style jacket and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Arbroath residents have been asked by police to check their sheds and outhouses in case he has sought shelter.

Inspector David Gibson said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their response to the appeal and would ask that anyone who may have been in the area of Kings Drive around 10.30pm on Tuesday night and may have seen Robert to please come forward.

"I would also extend this appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area and who may have dash cam footage to also come forward.

“Our efforts will be focused on the location where Robert was last seen and where his mobile phone was found.

" If anyone has any information regarding Robert, please pass it on, it could prove significant in our enquiries.”

If you have seen Mr Watson, or have any information on his whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1002 of Wednesday, November 3.

