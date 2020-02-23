Race to find missing walker on Ben Nevis who posted video of himself on social media

A Scottish rescue team have been searching for a missing man on Ben Nevis throughout the day, after the lost walker posted a film of himself on social media.

Twenty seven team members from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team have been working with 12 other mountain rescuers from other teams to try to find Tomas Gafrik before snow and heavy winds set it.

He was last heard from on Thursday morning, when he was aboveHalf Way Lochan.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team posted on Facebook: "The missing person, Tomas Gafrik from Slovakia was last heard of on Thursday morning when he posted on social media a short film of himself just above Half Way Lochan on Ben Nevis. Nothing has been heard of him since.

"His intention after going up Ben Nevis was to visit the "fjords" in this area so we need to check if he has been seen since in case the search on the Ben is a wild goose chase.

"This is a photograph of Thomas and if you have seen him since Thursday morning can you please contact Police Scotland with details.

"The forecast on Ben Nevis for tomorrow, Monday 24th Feb, is for 50-80mph winds with extensive heavy snow which will make any search around summits extremely difficult. Thanks Lochaber MRT."