Coronavirus: Four more people in UK test positive for deadly disease

Four of the 32 cruise ship passengers taken to Arrowe Park, Merseyside, on Saturday have tested positive for coronavirus strain COVID-19, the Chief Medical Officer for England has said.

Professor Chris Whitty said: "Four further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 13.

"The virus was passed on in the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the patients are being transferred from Arrowe Park to specialist NHS infection centres."

More to follow