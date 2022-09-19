Queen funeral: Mourners gather at Holyrood Park for 'lovely, sombre' atmosphere to farewell late monarch

An estimated 1.000 people had gathered to watch the official service on a large-screen TV set up by Edinburgh City Council.

Some stood watching from the path leading up to the top of Arthur’s Seat, some from the very peak itself.

Tracy McDougall, Trevor Thompson and Bob the Jack Russell had come from Duddingston in Edinburgh.

Mourners stand while the national anthem is played. Picture: Ilona Amos

Ms McDougall said: “I live in Edinburgh and just wanted to come and pay my respects because she’s been with us all my life.

“The atmosphere here is lovely. It was very quiet walking down, the streets were very quite – it was quite nice.”

Mr Thompson added: “I just wanted to come down and pay my respects to a woman who has done her job for 70 years and been faultless.

People gather at Holyrood Park to watch the Queen's Funeral

“I’ve even got a wee tattoo – ER – although it is a few years old now.

“I think it’s bringing people together. The atmosphere is quite sombre. But it’s nice, whether you’re a royalist or not, that everybody gets together.”

Roberta Witty, from Litchfield, Connecticut, in the US, had been in London for work, but has come up to Edinburgh for a holiday. She met Jill, from Edinburgh, in Holyrood Park.

Ms Witty said: “I came out to the park to watch the funeral with everybody. I wanted to be a part of everything.

“I was in London last week working, so I went to Green Park and then I came here for two weeks on holiday. I wouldn’t miss it, so I’m watching everything on TV, at home, here.

“The occasion has really brought people together. I think the Queen is such an anchor for inclusiveness and respect and dignity. She was just a remarkable woman … it makes my cry.

I was shocked, just shocked. I mean everyone knew it was going to happen, but when it happened it’s a different emotional experience.

“It’s interesting, because I lost my mum in 2018. My mum was 94, so [a] similar age, similar look, and so it does bring up those emotions as well.”

Jill said: “I live here and I’ve been following proceedings and I find it very moving.

“I’m very touched by people’s response throughout the whole country, the whole world, and also the whole emphasis on the Queen’s character and service, her example.

“There are so many aspects to her character you could mention.

“I think it’s so important to be here today – it’s a historical moment.

“I’m sitting here by Holyrood Palace and I’ve just been very moved by see the royal pipers and bands, the atmosphere, being with all the other people in this setting.”