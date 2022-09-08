Queen Elizabeth II: Thousands gather outside Buckingham Palace announces death of Queen
A crowd of around 1,000 people have gathered outside Buckingham Palace after it was announced the Queen had died.
The crowd outside Buckingham Palace has grown to about 1,000 people.
People outside the gates turned round to take pictures of a rainbow that appeared after a heavy downpour.
Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.
The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.
In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
The Queen dedicated her life to her royal duty.
Queen Elizabeth II: Queen’s four children on way to Balmoral Castle | 'No plans' for the Prime Minister to travel to Scotland
She was the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and has died just three months after the national celebrations in June celebrating her 70 years on the throne.
The Queen was also the longest-reigning still-serving monarch in the world.
She mourned the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 in April 2021.
A figure of stability in national life, the Queen was head of state, the armed forces, the Commonwealth and the Church of England.