The Queen’s four children – Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – are either at her bedside or on their way, joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex.

An RAF plane that landed in Aberdeen just before 4pm was carrying the Duke of Cambridge, Andrew, Edward and Sophie.

The Duke of Sussex is travelling alone without the Duchess of Sussex, who had been planning to accompany him to Scotland.

The Duke of York in a car driven by the Duke of Cambridge (not seen) arrives at Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision with the royal family rushing to be by her side amid serious health fears.

The latest announcement has escalated fears for the monarch’s health.

The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.

