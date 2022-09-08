LiveQueen Elizabeth II: Queen’s four children on way to Balmoral Castle | 'No plans' for the Prime Minister to travel to Scotland
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral with doctors concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said.
The Queen’s four children – Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – are either at her bedside or on their way, joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex.
An RAF plane that landed in Aberdeen just before 4pm was carrying the Duke of Cambridge, Andrew, Edward and Sophie.
The Duke of Sussex is travelling alone without the Duchess of Sussex, who had been planning to accompany him to Scotland.
The latest announcement has escalated fears for the monarch’s health.
The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.
Queen Elizabeth: Senior Royals on way to Balmoral Castle as Queen remains under medical supervision
Last updated: Thursday, 08 September, 2022, 17:25
ITV News will also broadcast a special news programme from 5pm with presenter Mary Nightingale, the ITV News royal editor Chris Ship confirmed on Twitter.
The broadcaster is scheduled to air continuous news coverage until Emmerdale airs at 7.30pm.
The Duke of Cambridge drives a car carrying the Duke of York (front), and the Earl and Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision with the royal family rushing to be by her side amid serious health fears.
A fleet of cars believed to be carrying the Duke of Cambridge, Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral just after 5pm.
The plane carrying the royal party had arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4pm.
The White House has said US President Joe Biden’s thoughts are with the Queen and her family.
BREAKING: The Duchess of Sussex is not travelling to Balmoral with the Duke of Sussex, with Harry making the trip by himself, sources have said.
It is understood Meghan will remain in London, but will not attend the WellChild awards.
The duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, the source said, following the change of plan.
An armed police officer stands at the gates to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision with the royal family rushing to be by her side amid serious health fears.
It is understood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their way to Balmoral separately from other royals, but have been in co-ordination with other family members’ plans.
A crowd has gathered outside Buckingham Palace beneath dark clouds as news spreads that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.
More than 100 umbrella-clad observers have congregated on the stone steps up to The Queen Victoria Memorial, opposite the royal residence, and dozens more are standing beside the gates.
Despite the size of the crowd, the atmosphere is relatively quiet and many are peering through the bars of the main gates.
Storm clouds are looming overhead, with a smattering of rain over central London.
Downing Street said it is not aware of any changes to business in the House of Commons on Friday.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said this would be a matter for the Speaker.
Asked if the plan is still to go ahead with the business of the House on Friday, he said: “That’s a decision for the Speaker, fundamentally, but I’m not aware of any change.”
There are no plans for the Prime Minister to travel to Scotland on Thursday or Friday, Downing Street said.