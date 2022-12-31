Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died, the Vatican has announced.

The news comes after Pope Francis recently made the surprise announcement that Benedict, formerly known as Cardinal Ratzinger, was “very sick” and asked for people to keep him in their prayers.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose health had been deteriorating became the first pope in 600 years to resign, back in 2013, and he chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.

