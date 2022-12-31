News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pope Benedict XVI dead: Former pontiff passes away aged 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died, the Vatican has announced.

By Scott McCartney
32 minutes ago
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 10:08am
 Comment
Pope Benedict XVI has died.
Pope Benedict XVI has died.

The news comes after Pope Francis recently made the surprise announcement that Benedict, formerly known as Cardinal Ratzinger, was “very sick” and asked for people to keep him in their prayers.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose health had been deteriorating became the first pope in 600 years to resign, back in 2013, and he chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.

Hide Ad

He famously visited Scotland in 2010, being greeted by crowds in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and delivering Mass at Bellahouston Park.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.