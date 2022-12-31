Pope Benedict XVI paid a visit to Scotland in 2010, drawing huge crowds as he arrived in the country, taking in Edinburgh and Glasgow while here.

The spotlight fell on Scotland’s capital on September 16, as the Pope landed in the city and visited Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Holyrood House.

The Queen, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, received the Pope at her official residence before he made his way in the Popemobile through the city centre.

Passing along Princes Street, he was greeted by huge crowds as he headed up Lothian Road.

Later, after travelling to Glasgow, he delivered Mass at the city’s Bellahouston Park, in a huge ceremony attended by tens of thousands of people.

And during the event, Benedict, formerly Cardinal Ratzinger, was serenaded by Susan Boyle.

