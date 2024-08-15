When it comes to making millions, being in charge of a country is not a bad place to start.

Presidents and Prime Ministers are often fabulously wealthy, with some making their fortune before taking office - the money coming in handy to smooth the climb up the political ladder.

However when it comes to the world’s richest political leaders, it’s far more common to see their position being used to generate money.

Others simply inherit both power and financial security from parents in non-democratic states - with no need for the inconveniece of an election.

Here are the 10 wealthiest political leaders in the world.

1 . Vladimir Putin His country may be in turmoil thanks to his decision to invade Ukraine, but Russian president Vladimir Putin remains the richest political leader on Earth. He has an estimated fortune of $70 billion - despite claiming to have little in the way of assets. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Alexander Lukashenko Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko is another leader that is assumed to have vast wealth squirrelled away. The ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin has an estimated net worth of approximately $10 billion. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Donald Trump Former US President Donald Trump is currently seeking election to the White House for a second term. Much of his estimated $7 billion fortune is in real estate. | Getty Images Photo Sales