Police say woman found dead at North Kessock beach thought to be missing Cassandra MacDonald

Cassandra MacDonald

Police in Inverness were called to a report of a woman found at the beach in North Kessock yesterday evening at around 7.25pm.

Officers attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, however the death is not being treated as suspicious, and police say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Cassandra was last seen around 6.30am on Tuesday at an address in Columba Road in the Dalneigh area of Inverness.

Sergeant Cameron Ross said: “Although formal identification is still to take place, she is believed to be 50-year-old Cassandra MacDonald who had been reported missing from her home in Inverness and her family has been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”