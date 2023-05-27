ITV has said it investigated "rumours of a relationship" between Phillip Schofield and an ITV employee around three years ago but claim both parties "repeatedly denied" it.

The veteran TV presenter, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was "not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour" when it looked into the matter in 2020.

"ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated", the statement read.

"Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip's then agency YMU.

"In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.”

Following Schofield's confession, a spokesperson for ITV said on Friday the broadcaster was "deeply disappointed" by the "admissions of deceit".

"The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust," they added.

"Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down."

In his statement, Schofield apologised for lying about the relationship.

"The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them (the Daily Mail), and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning," he said.

"I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning."

He added: "Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.