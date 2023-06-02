All Sections
Phillip Schofield: Former This morning host admits to 'vaping' a lot since admitting secret affair as vape features in BBC interview

Schofield went on to say that his “greatest apology” over the fallout from the affair was to his former lover and that he would “die sorry” for what he had done
By Dale Miller
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
Phillip Schofield says he has been “vaping a lot” and drinking Southern Comfort whiskey liqueur since revealing his affair with a younger male colleague at ITV.

The 61-year-old presenter told The Sun that he had “blistered” both of his hands by sitting at home “staring into space”.

During clips of the interview, his first since admitting to the affair, Schofield occasionally smoked a blue vape, which he held in his hand.

Phillip Schofield has said has 'lost everything' and sees 'nothing ahead' of him. Picture: BBCPhillip Schofield has said has 'lost everything' and sees 'nothing ahead' of him. Picture: BBC
Phillip Schofield has said has 'lost everything' and sees 'nothing ahead' of him. Picture: BBC

“I am not sleeping, I am not eating – there’s a lot of Southern Comfort,” he said.

“My mind is in constant, utter turmoil. I think back to regrets, forwards to … what do I do now? What I am going to do now? I’ve been vaping, a lot.”

During the interview, Schofield – the former This Morning presenter – showed his “collection” of blisters and calluses, according to The Sun.

“I didn’t realise until suddenly it hurt, but I’ve been sitting looking up at the sky or out of the window, just staring into space,” he said.

“I just sit on the sofa and stare. I realise by doing that, I’ve blistered both hands.”

