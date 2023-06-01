Who is This Morning producer Martin Frizell and what did Dr Ranj say about him?

This Morning is facing calls to be cancelled, with ITV producer Martin Frizell in the middle of the storm.

Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, as Eamonn has said Holly Willoughby should follow Phillip Schofield "out the door" of This Morning.

Following the news that Phillip Schofield is leaving ITV due to an affair with a much younger production assistant, long running breakfast show This Morning is now under threat.

Schofield, 61, admitted to an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague who worked on the show while he was still married to his wife.

The veteran host has now left This Morning, however claims of a “toxic culture” within the show have led ITV to commission an external review into the affair.

Phillip Schofield has now left ITV's This Morning. Image: PA

There are now a number of calls for the show to be axed. At the centre of the trouble is Martin Frizell, the Scottish producer behind This Morning who joined the show in 2016.

Who is Martin Frizell?

Originally from Glasgow, the 64-year-old producer and editor has had a long career within the news industry.

Frizell attended Hillhead High School, before attending Edinburgh Napier University, where he gained a qualification in journalism.

Throughout his thirty year career, the producer has worked a number of different roles, beginning his professional career researching for the BBC.

Edinburgh Napier University's Craiglockhart Campus.

He has previously worked as a correspondent for news agency Thomson Reuters, and Australian breakfast show Channel 7 Sunrise.

Frizell spent 10 years as an editor for GMTV, and was its Scotland correspondent before that, but left after ITV bought the channel out.

He said at the time: “I've had a blast but it feels like this is a natural time to move on.

“We have achieved all that we set out to do, have won awards and made the sofa the institution that it has become.”

Frizell also briefly worked within PR as an executive producer at GolinHarris, before he left to join Loose Women as an editor which led to his position at This Morning.

Since he joined the show it has won a number of awards, including several National Television Awards.

Who is Martin Frizell married to?

Frizell is married to journalist and broadcaster Fiona Phillips, who formerly presented GMTV.

The couple have been married since 1997 and have two children.

This Morning producer Martin Frizell is married to broadcaster Fiona Phillips.

What has been said about Martin Frizell’s behaviour?

Following Schofield’s departure from the show, a number of people who worked on the show have spoken out about its toxic culture.

The Sun’s Showbiz Editor Clemmie Moodie shared her opinion about what goes on behind the scenes at This Morning.

Moodie claims Frizell is well known within the industry for his “bullish, antiquated ways” and that ITV executives “enabled” his behaviour.

What did Dr Ranj say about Martin Frizell?

In a statement on Twitter, Dr Ranj Singh – who worked on This Morning for 10 years – claimed he was phased out of the show after raising concerns about bullying.

"I was on the show for ten years and I genuinely loved and valued working there. However, over time, I grew increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated.

"I didn't know the truth about what was going on with Phillip, but I do know the issues with This Morning go far beyond him.

Dr Ranj Singh spoke out about Martin Frizell and the "toxic" culture at This Morning.

"It takes more than one person to create a culture. So I did what I thought was right and, as ITV confirmed last night, I raised my concerns about Martin Frizell's behaviour (and the environment at This Morning) with Emma Gormley - especially given that my job is to look after people's wellbeing, and I had been heavily involved in diversity, anti-bullying, and mental health projects across the channel.

"But then I found myself being used less and less."

Dr Ranj’s statement continues, with the presenter sharing that he took his concerns to the top of ITV and was “managed out” as a result.

“"That was two years ago, and frankly, it still hurts. The whole process was pretty heart-breaking and even affected my mental health.