Peterhead Church celebrates 200th anniversary
The town’s Congregational Church on Queen Street is celebrating 200 years since its founding in September, and will mark the event in style.
This Friday (September 8), there will be a congregational dinner held in the ballroom of the Waterside Hotel.
Then, from Tuesday, September 12 to Friday, September 15, from 10am to 4pm in the church’s large hall, there will be a display of model boats, a photographic exhibition and the history of the life of the church will be on display.
In the small hall there will be a video featuring the life of the church, while in the main Sanctuary there will be a flower festival depicting the work of the organisations of the church.
On Wednesday, September 13, at 12.30pm there will be a lunchtime service, and on Thursday, September 14, at 2pm the writings of well-known author Peter Buchan will be read by his daughter Anne.
The following day, September 15, at 2pm the church choir will give a programme of Sacred Songs. Admission to church and halls is of course free, and all are welcome to go along and join in.
The celebrations will draw to a close on Sunday, September 17, with a special anniversary service at 11am and buffet lunch afterwards and at 5.45pm.
There will be a Sankey Songs of Praise followed by refreshments and again, all are welcome.