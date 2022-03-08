Ukraine-Russia: UNHCR warns of greater burden on Europe as two million refugees flee Ukraine

UN High Commissioner Filippo Grandi said the burden on European countries hosting the refugees would be greater, as the agency reported two million people have now left Ukraine.

His comments come as a third attempt begins to create humanitarian corridors to allow citizens to flee towns which are under the greatest levels of attack, including Sumy, in the north east of Ukraine, and the town of Irpin, outside the capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for the expansion of humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing the war, and more support from the Red Cross.

A girl plays with a an infant in a temporary shelter hosting Ukrainian refugees located in a former shopping centre near the Polish city of Przemysl.

In a video address from an undisclosed location, Mr Zelensky said a child had died of dehydration in the blockaded southern port of Mariupol, in a sign of how desperate the city's population had become.

He said evacuation buses had been sent to Mariupol, but there was no firm agreement on the route, so "Russian troops can simply shoot on this transport on the way".

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said “repeated” attacks on a supposed corridor two days ago suggested Russian forces had violated their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The agency said: “For several hours on March 6, 2022, Russian forces bombarded an intersection on a road that hundreds of civilians were using to flee the Russian army’s advance in northern Ukraine to Kyiv.

"The repeated nature of the attacks, which according to the government killed at least eight civilians, suggests that Russian forces violated their obligations under international humanitarian law not to conduct indiscriminate or disproportionate attacks that harm civilians, and failed to take all feasible measures to avoid civilian casualties.”

Mr Grandi said the first waves of refugees seen coming out of Ukraine were those with "some resources".

"Many come by car, and especially they have connections,” he said. “They can go where they have family, friends, communities.”

However, he said more people leaving Ukraine would be those in less comfortable financial circumstances, who would need more aid.

"That will be a more complex issue for European countries to manage going forward and there will need to be even more solidarity by everybody in Europe and beyond," he said.

