The meeting at the Queen’s official residence in Scotland took place during her traditional trip north of the border for Holyrood Week.

The Queen also spoke with Alison Johnstone MSP, who became presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament after May’s election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen’s four-day visit will celebrate Scottish culture, achievement and communities.

She will be joined by her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge – who is known as the Earl of Strathearn while in Scotland – at engagements on Monday, while her daughter, the Princess Royal, will accompany her on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Monday, the Queen was introduced to Scotland’s “other national drink”, Irn-Bru, and took part in the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of Holyroodhouse.

A message from the Editor:

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on June 29, 2021. (Credit: Jane Barlow/Pool/AFP)

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on June 29, 2021. (Credit: Jane Barlow/Pool/AFP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles while speaking with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. (Credit: Jane Barlow/Pool/AFP)