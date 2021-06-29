Restrictions will remain in place in relation to travel between Scotland and the area of Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, but lifted from Manchester Salford and Bolton.

The government has warned that any area with a high case number of the Delta variant will be assessed and potentially have travel restricted.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Nobody wants travel restrictions in place for any longer than is absolutely necessary.

“Placing restrictions on travel between Scotland and parts of north west England was only taken after extremely careful consideration and analysis of data to help prevent the spread of variants of concern.

“Following a careful review of the data we have decided to ease travel arrangements between Scotland and Manchester, Salford and Bolton.

"However the situation regarding Blackburn and Darwen will need to be closely monitored and will be reviewed again in a week’s time.”

Covid Scotland: Travel ban to Manchester lifted by the Scottish Government

