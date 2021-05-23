Nicola Sturgeon leads high-profile messages of congratulations for world champion Josh Taylor

Nicola Sturgeon has sent a message of support to Scottish boxer Josh Taylor after he was crowned undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 1:17 pm
Updated Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 1:25 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The First Minister was reacting to the Prestonpans fighter’s victory over American Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas.

She tweeted: “Congratulations @JoshTaylorBoxer.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Taylor became the first British fighter to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era officially began in 2004.

Known as The Tartan Tornado, he also received well-wishes from novelist and fellow Hibs fan Irvine Welsh, who wrote: “TTT! #No1.”

Read More

Read More
15 years in the making - What Josh Taylor’s victory means in boxing history

Las Vegas-based Scots actor Martin Compston was among those who paid tribute.

The Line of Duty star tweeted: “Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Andy Murray, tell me this man doesn’t deserve his place among them and not give a f*** at the same time.”

Scots boxer Josh Taylor defeated Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas. Picture: AP Photo/John Locher.

Taylor’s partner Danielle Murphy said: “Thank you so much to everyone for your well wishes and support!

“It honestly means the world to us! You are all the best.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.