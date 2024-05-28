The American rapper was forced to cancel her Manchester show at the last minute after she was arrested in Amsterdam.

Nicki Minaj’s Glasgow concert is set to go ahead after the star had to postpone a show in Manchester following her arrest in the Netherlands.

The American rapper was due to play at the new Co-op Live arena on Saturday, May 25. However, Minaj was forced to cancel the gig at the last minute after being detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on suspicion of exporting drugs.

Minaj was fined €350 (around £300) by Dutch police and allowed to continue her journey - but not before leaving thousands of fans disappointed. The 41-year-old has since apologised, with the Manchester show now officially rescheduled for Monday, June 3.

In a lengthy post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, she conveyed her frustration at the situation as well as sharing that she was held for 5-6 hours. She said that the drugs belonged to her security guard.

Minaj pleaded with fans to accept her “deepest and most sincere apologies”, adding that she would “create an added bonus for everyone that had a [ticket] for this show”.

But with the star set to perform in Glasgow on Wednesday, May 29 will the show go ahead?

Is Nicki Minaj’s Glasgow show cancelled?

Barbz can rejoice, because Nicki Minaj’s Glasgow show is going ahead and the rapper will perform her show at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday, May 29 as scheduled.

The star performed in Birmingham on Sunday, May 26. In one clip from the concert, she seemingly references the incident: “So when you joking on the internet for 5-6 hours guess who’s still winning b**ch”.

Rushana Miller, in a review for BirminghamWorld, shared that the concert was “completely electrifying”.

She wrote: “Nicki Minaj had not only met but exceeded expectations, providing an experience that would be etched in the memories of those present for years to come.

“It was a night where music, fashion, and fan devotion came together in a perfect symphony, proving once again why Nicki Minaj remains at the pinnacle of the music world.”