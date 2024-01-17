Pink Friday 2 World Tour: Here's how you can get tickets for Nicki Minaj's Glasgow show
Nicki Minaj will perform in Scotland as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Often referred to as the "Queen of Rap", Nicki Minaj is set to put on a huge show in Glasgow as part of her upcoming world tour.
The US-based rapper announced the Scottish gig as fourteen additional dates were added to the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which is set to be her biggest yet. Her previous shows in Scotland include her 2012 set at T in the Park and her 2019 Glasgow Hydro show as part of the Nicki Wrld Tour.
Best known for hits such as Super Bass, Anaconda and Starships as well as her recent hit, Barbie World featuring Ice Spice and Aqua, the tour comes following the release of Minaj's fifth studio album Pink Friday 2.
But if you're looking to get a hold of tickets for the Barbz in your life, here's everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj's Glasgow concert.
When is Nicki Minaj's Glasgow show?
Nicki Minaj will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, May 29th 2024.
Nicki Minaj UK tour dates
Nicki Minaj will perform the following UK dates as part of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour:
- Manchester, Co-Op Live — Saturday, May 25th
- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena — Sunday, May 26th
- London, The O2 — Tuesday, May 28th
- Glasgow, OVO Hydro — Wednesday, May 29th
- Manchester, Co-Op Live — Thursday, May 30th
When do Nicki Minaj tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Nicki Minaj's Glasgow Hydro show go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 19th via Ticketmaster.
However, for those wishing to purchase tickets as soon as possible there are several presale options available.
Nicki Minaj Glasgow presale
The first round of Pink Friday 2 tour presale tickets, courtesy of the artist's own presale as well as the OVO Hydro presale, were released at 9am on Wednesday, January 17th.
If you missed out on either of those sales, don't worry there are additional presale options.
Gigs in Scotland are offering a presale to registered users which begins at 9am on Thursday, January 18th and fans who religiously stream Nicki Minaj's music should receive access to tickets via Spotify's presale which will begin at 11am on Thursday, January 18th.
Each presale will end at 8am on Friday, January 19th, one hour before general sale begins.
