Nicki Minaj will perform in Scotland as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Often referred to as the "Queen of Rap", Nicki Minaj is set to put on a huge show in Glasgow as part of her upcoming world tour.

The US-based rapper announced the Scottish gig as fourteen additional dates were added to the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which is set to be her biggest yet. Her previous shows in Scotland include her 2012 set at T in the Park and her 2019 Glasgow Hydro show as part of the Nicki Wrld Tour.

Nicki Minaj hosted the 2014 MTV EMA's in Glasgow. Image: Getty

Best known for hits such as Super Bass, Anaconda and Starships as well as her recent hit, Barbie World featuring Ice Spice and Aqua, the tour comes following the release of Minaj's fifth studio album Pink Friday 2.

But if you're looking to get a hold of tickets for the Barbz in your life, here's everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj's Glasgow concert.

When is Nicki Minaj's Glasgow show?

Nicki Minaj will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, May 29th 2024.

Nicki Minaj UK tour dates

Nicki Minaj will perform the following UK dates as part of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour:

Manchester, Co-Op Live — Saturday, May 25th

Birmingham, Resorts World Arena — Sunday, May 26th

London, The O2 — Tuesday, May 28th

Glasgow, OVO Hydro — Wednesday, May 29th

Manchester, Co-Op Live — Thursday, May 30th

When do Nicki Minaj tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Nicki Minaj's Glasgow Hydro show go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 19th via Ticketmaster.

Nicki Minaj will bring her Pink Friday 2 tour to Glasgow. Image: Getty

However, for those wishing to purchase tickets as soon as possible there are several presale options available.

Nicki Minaj Glasgow presale

The first round of Pink Friday 2 tour presale tickets, courtesy of the artist's own presale as well as the OVO Hydro presale, were released at 9am on Wednesday, January 17th.

If you missed out on either of those sales, don't worry there are additional presale options.

Gigs in Scotland are offering a presale to registered users which begins at 9am on Thursday, January 18th and fans who religiously stream Nicki Minaj's music should receive access to tickets via Spotify's presale which will begin at 11am on Thursday, January 18th.