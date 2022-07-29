Neighbours finale set to air in UK - with Scottish representation from Jordan Patrick Smith in farewell to Ramsay Street

The episode, which airs on Channel 5 tonight aired in Australia last night and attracted a crowd of staunch fans braved wet winter weather in Melbourne to watch outdoors the star-studded finale of the Australian television, which ran for 37 years.

Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce are among the celebrities who returned to fictional Ramsay Street to appear in the send-off of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music.

And there will also be Scottish representation as the curtain falls on the show. with Fifer Jordan Patrick Smith once again returning to the role of his Ramsay Street rebel, Andrew Robinson who had an on-screen affair with future Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie.

Jordan’s family left Scotland behind and emigrated to Brisbane in 2003 when he was 13 – and it wasn't long until he was on the small screen picking up bit part roles before his Neighbours debut.

Jordan and Margot were reunited when they joined the cast of the show for the final episode.

Other stars of the show set to appear in the final episode include Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia, Holly Valance who went onto land a number 1 with Kiss; Hollywood actor Margot Robbie and singer Delta Goodrem, whose character Nina Tucker also launched a music career on the show.

Pictured: Final cast of Neighbours. PA Photo/©Channel 5/Fremantle.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will also reappear in the finale as Charlene Mitchell alongside her on-screen partner Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan.

Their wedding episode was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

The programme was once a major hit in Australia and a bigger success in Britain, but has fallen victim to waning ratings.

The show announced its cancellation in March following the loss of its main British broadcast partner, Channel 5.