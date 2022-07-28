After 37 years on screen, Neighbours will come to a close with a double-episode special on July 29.

It marks the end of a run which spanned nearly 9,000 episodes and launched the careers of celebrities including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a million people watch Neighbours in the UK – which was previously shown on BBC One and now airs on Channel 5.

When is the final episode of Neighbours?

Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.

The finale had originally been slated to air on Monday, August 1 but has been brought forward.

Neighbours: When is the final episode of Neighbours, was Margot Robbie in Neighbours, where was Neighbours filmed, Channel 5 guide [Images: PA/Getty/Freemantle/Channel 5]

How to watch Neighbours finale?

It was been shown Down Under on Channel 10, and is available to stream there for free on 10 Play.

In the UK, the Neighbours final episode will be shown on Friday, July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Neighbours 80's alumni. PA Photo/©Channel 5/Fremantle.

It will also be available to stream online on My5.

Was Margot Robbie in Neighbours?

Margot Robbie will be among the former stars returning for the Neighbours finale, the show has announced.

The news was revealed in a post from the show’s official UK Twitter account, with the Suicide Squad star coming back to Ramsay Street for the final episode of the long-running Australian soap.

Jason Donovan as Scott as Kylie Minogue as Charlene. A Photo/©Channel 5/Fremantle.

The 32-year-old played Donna Freedman on the show from 2008 to 2011.

Robbie’s return was announced alongside a number of other former stars, including House actor Jesse Spencer and singer Delta Goodrem.

Kym Valentine, who played Libby Kennedy, and Carla Bonner, who played Stephanie Scully, will also return.

Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell and Jason Donovan’s Scott Robinson had already been confirmed as returning for the finale.

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the soap, is also reprising his role.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Where is Neighbours filmed?

Australian soap Neighbours is set on Ramsay Street in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

Neighbours has been filmed in Pin Oak Court, Melbourne, since it began back in 1985.

The set is popular with tourists and visitors and tours around the famous TV cul-de-sac have run throughout the year.

Interior shots for the soap are shot at Global Television studios in Forest Hill, nearby Pin Oak Court.

Why is Neighbours ending?

Neighbours is shown on Channel 5 and has been since 2008 when it moved from BBC One.

Earlier this year the broadcaster announced it was cutting the Australian soap to free up money to spend on UK dramas.

A spokesperson for Channel 5 said: “Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.

“It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

“We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however, our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

Channel 5 guide

Channel 5 is free to watch in the UK and was launched in 1997.

Programmes on Channel 5 can also be watched on the channel’s streaming platform My5.

The full Channel 5 guide is available on the broadcasters website.