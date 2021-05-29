Everyone loves a chocolate biscuit and what better is there to enjoy one than along with a giggle?
These are our top ten favourite jokes found on the back of Penguin biscuits. Let us know if you’re laughing or cringing.
Why can’t Penguins play football? There’s snowball
What type of pasta do Penguins eat? Penguine
What do Penguins wear to the beach? Flipper-flops
Why was the Penguins head so cold? Because he was wearing an ice cap
How does a Penguin build its house? Igloos it together
What’s a penguins favourite film? Frozen
What do a group of penguins do to help them make a difficult decision? Flipper coin
Why did the Penguin enter the theatre? Because he wanted to get into snow-business
Why are Penguins so good on the internet? Because they have web feet
Why can’t Penguins fly? Because they are chocolate biscuits