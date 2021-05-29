Everyone loves a chocolate biscuit and what better is there to enjoy one than along with a giggle?

These are our top ten favourite jokes found on the back of Penguin biscuits. Let us know if you’re laughing or cringing.

Why can’t Penguins play football? There’s snowball

What type of pasta do Penguins eat? Penguine

What do Penguins wear to the beach? Flipper-flops

Why was the Penguins head so cold? Because he was wearing an ice cap

How does a Penguin build its house? Igloos it together

Everyone loves a Penguin biscuit.

What’s a penguins favourite film? Frozen

What do a group of penguins do to help them make a difficult decision? Flipper coin

Why did the Penguin enter the theatre? Because he wanted to get into snow-business

Why are Penguins so good on the internet? Because they have web feet

The biscuits are well-known for their comic touch.

Why can’t Penguins fly? Because they are chocolate biscuits

