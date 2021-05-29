National Biscuit Day: Here are 10 glorious and cringeworthy jokes found on the back of Penguin Biscuits

In honour of National Biscuit Day, we have gathered up 10 truly terrible jokes that could only be found in one place – the back of a Penguin biscuit.

By Beth Murray
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 5:43 pm
Updated Saturday, 29th May 2021, 5:50 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Everyone loves a chocolate biscuit and what better is there to enjoy one than along with a giggle?

These are our top ten favourite jokes found on the back of Penguin biscuits. Let us know if you’re laughing or cringing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Why can’t Penguins play football? There’s snowball

What type of pasta do Penguins eat? Penguine

What do Penguins wear to the beach? Flipper-flops

Why was the Penguins head so cold? Because he was wearing an ice cap

How does a Penguin build its house? Igloos it together

Everyone loves a Penguin biscuit.

What’s a penguins favourite film? Frozen

What do a group of penguins do to help them make a difficult decision? Flipper coin

Why did the Penguin enter the theatre? Because he wanted to get into snow-business

Why are Penguins so good on the internet? Because they have web feet

The biscuits are well-known for their comic touch.

Why can’t Penguins fly? Because they are chocolate biscuits

Read More

Read More
Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge receives her first covid vaccination after ...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.