Production is to set to resume at Morton's Rolls this weekend, with half of the workforce returning, after the firm was bought out of administration by a consortium.

About 110 workers - almost half of the previous workforce - are being recalled to work immediately after being made redundant earlier this week.

Morton's was bought by investors PVL after talks with HMRC, administrators and the Scottish government with the group now taken ownership and control of the company’s assets, after it ceased production on 3 March after suffering financial difficulties.

PVL said it was confident it could turn the company's fortunes around. adding that despite a loss of half the workforce, it planned to take on further jobs "in the short, medium to long term if the right support is available".

According to reports the new owners will initially focus on core products, including its traditional crispy rolls.

PVL representative said in a statement: “This is a bittersweet moment for me, for the people who work here and for the wider community that relies on the jobs this factory provides. None of us wanted the past couple of weeks to unfold in the way that they have, but it has been entirely outwith our control.

"The important thing now is that Morton’s is back in action, we’ve got the workforce back on the production line, and we’re ready to start producing our famous rolls that the good people of Glasgow have been crying out for.

“We want to be as honest and upfront with people as we possibly can be, and the truth is that we are going to need help moving forward. The business is undoubtedly viable - we have a world class product and an exceptionally experienced workforce, but the factory itself is antiquated and in need of a serious overhaul.

"That’s where we need the help of the Scottish Government and its agencies, something we are hopeful we can iron out in the coming weeks.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Paul Sweeney MSP who has been instrumental in securing commitments from the First Minister that her government will will support us. We are confident that the government will see the benefit of keeping this brand alive and keeping these workers in long term, stable employment.”

The statement continued: “In an ideal world these things would have all been sorted out before we restarted production, but the reality is we couldn’t leave the workforce in limbo.

"We are absolutely committed to getting this right, to putting Morton’s on a sustainable footing and an upward trajectory, but we are being honest and upfront in our assertion that we will need support to do so.

Glasgow Labour MSP Paul Sweeney, who helped to support the takeover negotiations, welcomed the latest developments.

He said: "It is with a sense of relief that after almost two weeks of intense, detailed discussions, production will now restart at Morton's Rolls and over 100 jobs have been saved.

He added: "These circumstances are by no means perfect, and there is still work to be done to make sure Morton's is a sustainable business that can thrive for generations to come.

"There is a commitment from the government to make sure they do everything in their power to make sure that is the case, and I will do everything in my power to hold them to that commitment."