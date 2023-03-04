Mortons Rolls has 'ceased trading' with at least 250 jobs at risk as employees are told not to come to work.

The company, a household name in Glasgow which is headquartered in Great Western Retail Park in Drumchapel, informed employees on Friday by letter that “all jobs are at risk” at the bakery which is famed for its morning rolls.

The independently owned firm has more than 260 staff, and started out making traditional morning rolls in 1965 before venturing into cakes, biscuits and potato scones.

Mortons are known for their slogan “we built this city….on Mortons rolls”, which is carried on billboards across Glasgow.

A letter, posted signed by director Alastair Sherry and shared on social media, said: “We are writing to consult with you with regard your employment with Mortons Rolls Limited being terminated as result of redundancy. Whilst no final decision has been taken, every employee of the company is receiving this letter as all jobs are at risk.

"During this period of consultation, you are being laid off with immediate effect and are not to come to work. We will be in touch shortly to advise of the next stage of this consultation.”

It added: “Clearly this outcome is unwelcome for everyone, and we hope to provide further information as soon as we are able.”

Companies House lists the company status as: “Active - Proposal to Strike Off”. The latest financial results for Mortons Rolls at 31 March 2021 had current assets of £2.08 million, fixed assets of £609.13k and current creditors of £2.39 million. Shareholder funds were listed as £209.51k.

The morning roll has been a staple of Scottish breakfasts for years, with many cafes and restaurants across Scotland serving them with traditional fillings such as bacon or square sausage, or as a Scottish twist on brunch dishes.

Many venues have not had deliveries today and shoppers haven't been able to buy any rolls this morning, with more information apparently coming next week.

Brooklyn Cafe in Glasgow's Southside shared their reaction on social media writing: “We have been informed through the night that Mortons Bakery has ceased trading . Our driver has advised that more information will provided next week. This will be a horrible time for all the staff at Mortons and we hope that anything that can be done to save the bakery will be done. We know a lot of our customers will be gutted as Morton’s rolls have been a firm favourite for decades. For this weekend it might be a piece ‘n’ sausage instead of a roll.”

