In that time, the current affairs panel show has played an important role in giving young comedy talent a platform, from which many have gone on to become household names.
As its time on BBC Two comes to an end, we look at some of the big name stand-ups who have emerged from the series.
1. Russell Howard
The Bath-born comic was an early favourite on the show, who went on to host Russell Howard's Good News, along with a show which saw him tour the world with his mum.
Photo: Contributed
2. Dara O'Briain
The Irish comedian, and long-suffering host is often the butt of many jokes on the show. He was brought to the attention of the show's producers after a successful series of gigs at the Edinburgh Fringe.
Photo: Submitted
3. Frankie Boyle
Frankie Boyle was one of Mock The Week's most notorious performers, often flitting between providing the highlight of any given episode, and flooring the entire cast with a quip so close to the knuckle that you often wondered how it was allowed to make the final cut.
Photo: PA
4. Ria Lina
Ria Lina went on to make appearances on Steph's Packed Lunch, Sky News, Talk Radio, and The Now Show.
Photo: Contributed