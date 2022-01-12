Michael Gove 'belittles' Douglas Ross after telling Boris Johnson to resign

Amid the Downing Street Scandal, Michael Gove has been accused of ‘belittling’ Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross who has told Boris Johnson to resign.

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 7:13 pm

Ian Blackford MP accused Mr Gove of ‘belittling’ his fellow Conservative colleague Douglas Ross after it was reported that he told the 1922 committee that Mr Ross ‘is in Elgin’ when asked about his recent stance on the Prime Minister resigning.

Mr Gove stated: “My instant response is he’s in Elgin and the national Tory leader is in London.’

It comes as Douglas Ross told Boris Johnson he must resign after the Prime Minister admitted attending a lockdown party in Downing Street.

Ian Blackford the SNP Westminster group leader said: “This snide and arrogant remark from Michael Gove, belittling Douglas Ross, underlines the disdain senior Tories hold for Scotland.

"That they dismiss the views of their own branch office so easily is yet another telling insight into the appalling Westminster attitude to Scotland.

Douglas RossMichael GoveIan BlackfordBoris JohnsonPrime Minister
