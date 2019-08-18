Mice droppings and mould found at Michelin-starred The Kitchin in Edinburgh

Tom Kitchin's Michelin-starred restaurant in Leith has been rapped by hygiene inspectors, after mouse dropping and mould were found on the premises, it has been reported.

According to the Scottish Mail on Sunday, The Kitchin, which opened in Edinburgh in 2006, was also criticised for having 'too few sinks'.

The newspaper said a council report on hygiene warns the famous chef to clean up his restaurant's act.

The restaurant, where tasting menus charge up to £140 a head, was awarded a Michelin star in 2007, and has held onto it ever since.

City of Edinburgh Council inspectors reportedly visited the restaurant in June.

The documents, which the paper obtained under Freedom of Information laws, show the chef was informed that follow-up checks would take place.

The letter reads: "An inspection of the above premises was carried out on June 18 2019, when the following contraventions were noted. These are detailed on the enclosed inspection report. Although this is not a statuary notice, I trust you will arrange to have these matters attended to as soon as possible."

The report added: "Mouse dropping were noted in the kitchen under the pastry section wash hand basin and in the raw meat area. Areas affected by mouse droppings must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected."

Patches of black mould were also found, the newspaper reported.

The report continued: "There were insufficient wash hand basins in use in the kitchen considering the number of food handlers / size of premises / nature of food being handled."

Mr Kitchin declined to comment.