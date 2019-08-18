Football riot kills three and injures 10, including former Celtic player

Have your say

Three people have died and around 10 people, including a child, injured during a riot between rival football fans.

The BBC has reported that the rioting was between fans of rival clubs Motagua and Olimpia in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, on Saturday evening.

Violence broke out before a planned game. Former Celtic player Emilio Izaguirre was among those injured.

The violence began when crowds threw stones at the Motagua team bus, injuring three players, the BBC reported.

READ MORE - Finance model adopted by Scotland to fund future projects has not been tested



"Three people died and seven were shot and stabbed. One of them is a boy. Three of the injured adults are in critical condition," a local hospital spokeswoman said.

More than 10,000 people were in the stadium and police were forced to use tear gas as rioters caused a stampede.

The Motagua club shared pictures of the wounded players being treated in hospital. Players Emilio Izaguirre, Roberto Moreira and Jonathan Rougier were injured.

Former Celtic player Izaguirre recently joined Motagua on a one-year deal.

READ MORE - Cancer was my hardest role, says panto star Andy Gray