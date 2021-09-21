Margaret McCarron: Woman who died after a collision with a police vehicle in Motherwell named

The woman who died after a collision with a police van in Motherwell has been named.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 6:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 6:07 pm
Margaret McCarron was killed on Merry Street around 8.20 pm on Sunday.

She was a pedestrian on the street when she was involved in a collision with a marked Police Scotland Ford Transit van.

She was taken to the University Hospital Wishaw but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Neither of the police officers within the van were injured.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland confirmed: “An investigation into the circumstances is being carried out by Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit and the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3309 of 19 September.

“The PIRC has been instructed by Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate the death of Margaret McCarron.

“Its report on the circumstances will be submitted to COPFS at the conclusion of its investigation."

