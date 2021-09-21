Margaret McCarron was killed on Merry Street around 8.20 pm on Sunday.

She was a pedestrian on the street when she was involved in a collision with a marked Police Scotland Ford Transit van.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was taken to the University Hospital Wishaw but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Margaret McCarron: Woman who died after a collision with a police vehicle in Motherwell named

Neither of the police officers within the van were injured.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland confirmed: “An investigation into the circumstances is being carried out by Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit and the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3309 of 19 September.

“The PIRC has been instructed by Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate the death of Margaret McCarron.

“Its report on the circumstances will be submitted to COPFS at the conclusion of its investigation."

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.